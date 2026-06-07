The NBA Finals are heating up, and the New York Knicks are looking to take control of the series against the San Antonio Spurs. Game 2 is set to take place in San Antonio, with the Spurs hoping to tie the series and the Knicks aiming to become the first team since the Houston Rockets in 1995 to start the NBA Finals with two road wins. The Knicks' victory in Game 1 was a testament to their resilience and team effort, with star player Jalen Brunson leading the way. But it was the contributions of Josh Hart that truly stood out. Hart's performance was a rare feat, as he recorded 15 rebounds, six assists, and four steals, becoming only the second player in NBA history to achieve this in a finals game. His relentless energy and ability to impact the game in multiple ways are what make him a key player for the Knicks. The team's current streak of 12 consecutive playoff wins is a testament to their consistency and determination. However, the Spurs are not going down without a fight. Guard De'Aaron Fox acknowledges the challenge but remains optimistic, understanding that the series is far from over. The Spurs' home-court advantage and the Knicks' pursuit of history create a fascinating dynamic for Game 2. The question remains: can the Knicks maintain their momentum and secure another road win, or will the Spurs tie the series and bring it back to New York? The answer will be revealed on Friday night, and the basketball world will be watching with bated breath.
NBA Finals Game 2: Knicks Aim to Go Up 2-0 vs. Spurs! | Brunson vs. Wembanyama (2026)
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