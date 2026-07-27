NBA Mock Draft 2026: Top 4 Picks, Clippers & Nets' Guard Decisions (2026)

The NBA draft is always a fascinating spectacle, but this year’s edition feels particularly intriguing. Personally, I think the real drama begins after the top four picks, where the Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, and Chicago Bulls are expected to snap up AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson, respectively. What makes this particularly fascinating is how the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets navigate their picks at No. 5 and No. 6. One thing that immediately stands out is the abundance of talented scoring guards available, but both teams have recent histories that complicate their decisions.

For the Clippers, the acquisition of Darius Garland for James Harden last season raises questions about their appetite for another small guard. Keaton Wagler, a standout from Illinois, seems like a natural fit, but his canceled workout with the Nets and confirmed sessions with the Bulls and Clippers suggest he might not fall past No. 5. What many people don’t realize is that the Clippers’ decision here could signal a shift in their backcourt strategy—either doubling down on guard depth or pivoting toward a different positional need. If you take a step back and think about it, this pick could be a litmus test for their long-term vision.

The Nets, on the other hand, are in a peculiar position after selecting four guards with their NBA-record five first-round picks last season. Mikel Brown Jr., who met multiple times with the Nets, could be a tempting option, but his injury history—particularly back issues that sidelined him for significant stretches—adds a layer of risk. This raises a deeper question: Are the Nets doubling down on their guard-heavy strategy, or are they looking to diversify their roster? A detail that I find especially interesting is how Brown’s scoring prowess, including a 45-point outburst against N.C. State, might outweigh his durability concerns in the eyes of the Nets’ front office.

What this really suggests is that both teams are at a crossroads. The Clippers are balancing immediate needs with future flexibility, while the Nets are grappling with the consequences of their recent draft-and-trade spree. From my perspective, these picks aren’t just about adding talent—they’re about defining the identity of these franchises moving forward. The guards available, like Wagler and Brown, are undeniably skilled, but their fits with these teams go beyond stats and highlight reels.

Expanding the conversation, I can’t help but wonder how this draft will shape the league’s broader trends. The rise of versatile guards and the increasing importance of positional flexibility are undeniable, but teams are also becoming more cautious about injury histories and long-term durability. Players like Dybantsa, Peterson, and Boozer represent the traditional strengths of their positions, but the guards available in the mid-first round embody the modern NBA’s emphasis on scoring and playmaking.

In my opinion, the Clippers and Nets are in a unique position to either reinforce or challenge these trends. If they opt for guards, they’re betting on the continued evolution of the league toward smaller, more dynamic lineups. If they pivot to other positions, they’re acknowledging the value of balance and depth in a league where versatility is king. What makes this draft so compelling is that it’s not just about who gets picked—it’s about what those picks say about the future of the NBA.

As we await the decisions, I’m reminded of how the draft is as much about storytelling as it is about basketball. Each pick carries implications for the players, the teams, and the league as a whole. Personally, I’m most intrigued by the Clippers and Nets, not just because of their picks but because of the narratives they’re writing. Are they building for the present, the future, or something in between? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: this draft will be a turning point for more than just the players involved.