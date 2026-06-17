NBA Owner Tom Dundon's Impact on NHL's Carolina Hurricanes (2026)

In the world of professional sports, ownership can be a double-edged sword. Enter Tom Dundon, a name that has sparked controversy and admiration alike. This article delves into Dundon's journey as an owner, exploring his unique approach and the impact it has had on two major league franchises: the Carolina Hurricanes and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Dundon Effect

Dundon's ownership style is best described as a blend of intense focus, data-driven decision-making, and a relentless pursuit of efficiency. In his own words, "I make the decisions to win." This mindset has undoubtedly shaped the trajectory of both his NHL and NBA ventures.

Carolina Hurricanes: A Turnaround Story

When Dundon acquired the Hurricanes in 2018, the team was struggling both on and off the ice. However, his arrival marked a turning point. Dundon's first move was to invest heavily in the team's on-ice product, ensuring they had a "fair fight" by spending to the salary cap ceiling. This strategy paid off, with the Hurricanes reaching the Stanley Cup Final just eight years later.

But Dundon's impact went beyond the ice. He expanded the analytics department, hired additional support staff for players, and focused on enhancing the fan experience. The results speak for themselves: a 165-game sellout streak, skyrocketing revenues, and a team deeply rooted in the community.

Portland Trail Blazers: A Different Story

In stark contrast, Dundon's ownership of the Trail Blazers has been met with skepticism and criticism. His cost-cutting measures, such as replacing free T-shirts with towels and not traveling with two-way players, drew national backlash. The label "El Cheapo" was even thrown his way.

However, Dundon maintains that his decisions are not about saving money but about winning. He aims to spend where there is value, and his approach to running the playing team in Portland mirrors that of the Hurricanes.

The Human Touch

Despite the controversy, Dundon has earned the love and respect of many within the Hurricanes organization. Players like Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov shared personal stories, highlighting Dundon's support and care. Svechnikov, in particular, credited Dundon for his emotional support during a difficult rookie season.

On the other hand, Dundon's relationship with the Trail Blazers is still evolving. He acknowledges the criticism and the need to adapt to the brighter spotlight of the NBA. Yet, he remains focused on winning and hopes to prove his worth to the Portland fans.

A Disruptor or a Visionary?

Dundon's ownership style is undoubtedly disruptive. He challenges the status quo, asks tough questions, and demands justification for every decision. This approach has led to some departures within the organization, both voluntary and otherwise.

However, as NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman noted, Dundon is also "extraordinarily creative and effective." His results in Carolina speak for themselves, and he has earned the praise of many within the hockey world. Perhaps his unique approach is exactly what the sports industry needs to stay competitive and innovative.

Conclusion

Tom Dundon's ownership journey is a fascinating study in leadership and sports management. While his methods may be controversial, the results cannot be denied. As he navigates the challenges of owning two major league franchises, one thing is clear: Dundon is in it to win, and he's willing to disrupt the status quo to get there.