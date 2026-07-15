NBA's Top Young Cores After 2026 Draft & Free Agency | Ranking the Best Teams (2026)

The NBA's young cores are a fascinating topic, and this article delves into the top five, with a focus on their potential and impact. The San Antonio Spurs, led by Victor Wembanyama, take the top spot with their star power and defensive prowess. Wembanyama's best-player-on-the-planet status and the team's ability to turn around a losing record into a 62-win machine showcase their potential for greatness. The Oklahoma City Thunder, with their depth and talent, come in second, despite lacking a clear superstar. The Detroit Pistons, with Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, are a close third, but their young core's success is almost unfair given their age. The Houston Rockets, with Alperen Şengün and Amen Thompson, are a force to be reckoned with, and the Washington Wizards, with AJ Dybantsa and Alex Sarr, are rising stars with a lot of potential. This ranking provides a glimpse into the future of the NBA, where young talent is king, and the potential for greatness is limitless.
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