NBA Trade Rumors: Paul George, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Philadelphia 76ers (2026)

The Sixers' Offseason Moves: A Deep Dive into Trade Scenarios and Strategic Depth

The upcoming press conference by Mike Gansey, the new President of Basketball Operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, marks a pivotal moment in the team's rebuild. With a cap sheet that presents unique challenges, Gansey must navigate a delicate balance between short-term ambitions and long-term potential. This article delves into potential trade scenarios, exploring how the Sixers could reshape their roster and address key areas of need.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo Factor

The possibility of acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo is a topic that has captivated basketball fans. While the Sixers are unlikely to be major players in this pursuit, their role as a third or fourth team in a potential trade cannot be ruled out. The key here is Paul George's contract. With two years and $110 million remaining, George's trade value has become a polarizing topic. Some argue that trading him for Andrew Wiggins, Bobby Portis, and a package of picks could provide financial flexibility and improve the team's depth.

This trade, despite potentially downgrading the starting lineup, offers significant savings of around $10 million. This frees up spending power in free agency, allowing the Sixers to sign a quality starter using the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. It also ensures the team stays under the first apron and within striking distance of the luxury tax threshold, a crucial consideration for long-term financial stability.

The Bucks, desperate for a rebuild, might be willing to take on George's contract. With Antetokounmpo's potential departure, Milwaukee could use George's salary as a bargaining chip. However, the challenge lies in finding a team willing to absorb George's massive contract, a task that could be facilitated by the Bucks' current situation.

Adding Youth and Depth

Gansey's approach to the offseason should also focus on adding young depth pieces. The Sixers' roster has been plagued by injury-prone players, leading to a lack of consistent contributors. Trading for a higher-level contributor with a salary around $5 million could provide a much-needed boost. Ben Sheppard, a restricted free agent, fits this profile and could be an attractive target.

The Sixers could also explore trades involving non-guaranteed contracts. Trendon Watford and Dalen Terry, both with non-guaranteed salaries, could be packaged with picks to acquire a more established player. This strategy allows the team to add depth without committing long-term to players who may not pan out.

In conclusion, the Sixers' offseason strategy should be a delicate balance between addressing immediate needs and building for the future. Gansey's ability to navigate these trade scenarios and make strategic moves will be crucial in shaping the team's success in the coming years. As the basketball world awaits Gansey's first public statement, the focus shifts to the potential trades and their impact on the Sixers' roster.