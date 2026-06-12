NCAA Baseball 2026: Upsets, Cinderella Stories, and Super Regional Predictions (2026)

The 2026 NCAA baseball tournament's regional round was a wild ride, full of upsets and Cinderella stories. The No. 1 seed, UCLA, suffered a stunning collapse, losing two of three games to Saint Mary's, and is now out of the College World Series (CWS) hunt. This marks the fifth time a No. 1 seed has lost its regional, and the second time in as many years. The Bruins' regular-season dominance and recent struggles provide a fascinating contrast, leaving fans and analysts alike to ponder the fine line between success and failure in college baseball.

On the bright side, lower-ranked teams made their mark. Little Rock and St. John's, both No. 4 seeds, won their regionals, advancing to the super regionals. This is a significant achievement, especially for St. John's, who broke their regional final drought since 1980. The success of these lower-seeded teams challenges the notion that only top-tier programs can make a deep run in the tournament.

The SEC dominated the regionals, with five of its seven hosts advancing to the super regionals. This conference's parity and depth are evident, with seven teams remaining in the title hunt. The SEC's dominance is further solidified by the forecast of multiple SEC teams in the CWS, potentially making up half of the field.

The tournament also saw the downfall of last year's CWS teams, with all eight failing to reach the super regionals this year. Reigning national champion LSU missed the tournament entirely, and teams like Coastal Carolina and UCLA had disappointing runs. This highlights the unpredictable nature of college baseball and the challenges faced by even the top programs.

In conclusion, the 2026 regional round of the NCAA baseball tournament was a showcase of the sport's unpredictability and the potential for underdog stories. The success of lower-ranked teams and the SEC's dominance provide a refreshing narrative, while the collapse of top seeds like UCLA serves as a reminder that anything can happen in the world of college baseball.