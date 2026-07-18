Nebraska Football: Co-Team of the Decade in the 1990s | College Football History (2026)

Let's dive into a fascinating discussion about the legacy of Nebraska football and its recognition as a co-team of the decade in the 1990s. This topic is a goldmine for any sports enthusiast, as it delves into the glory days of a beloved team and the complexities of ranking sporting achievements.

The Golden Era of Nebraska Football

Nebraska football's dominance in the 1990s is a testament to its rich history and the hard work of its players and coaches. Five national championships, countless All-Americans, and a state-wide pride are just some of the achievements that define this era. It's a period that fans and players alike look back on with fondness and a sense of nostalgia.

CBS Sports' Recognition

CBS Sports recently honored Nebraska's successes by selecting college football teams of the decade, starting with the 1920s. This recognition is a significant milestone, especially considering that Nebraska is the only team to share the honor for the 1990s with Florida State. It's an intriguing decision that sparks curiosity and invites deeper analysis.

A Shared Honor

Nebraska's run in the 1990s capped off a remarkable three-decade stretch of excellence. The team's consistency and achievements were recognized by CBS Sports' Chip Patterson, who also gave honorable mentions to the Huskers in the 1970s and 1980s. However, the fact that Nebraska and FSU are the only teams to share the honor raises some interesting questions.

The Case for Nebraska

Nebraska's quarterback, Tommie Frazier, was a key player in the team's success, especially in the 1995 national championship season. The Huskers also shared the 1997 title with Michigan. Patterson highlights the consistency and achievements of Tom Osborne, who built the foundation for Nebraska's success over several decades. The team's record of 60-3 from 1993 to 1997 and its three national titles in the 1990s are impressive feats.

Florida State's Peak

Florida State, on the other hand, had an impressive run in the 1990s as well. The Seminoles never finished lower than 4th in the AP poll and won national championships in 1993 and 1999. Their peak under Bobby Bowden was a dominant force in college football, with double-digit wins and top-five finishes every season from 1987 to 2000. Patterson acknowledges that celebrating both Nebraska and Florida State is necessary to tell the story of college football in the 1990s.

The Debate: Shared Honors

The decision to share the honors between Nebraska and Florida State has sparked debate. Some argue that with records so close, Nebraska's third national title should carry more weight than FSU's two titles. After all, any national championship is a difficult achievement. However, Patterson justifies the shared honor by highlighting the unique contributions of both teams to the sport in the 1990s.

A Look at the Decade

When we examine the teams of the decade, we see a diverse range of programs. Notre Dame, Alabama, Oklahoma, Miami, and USC all feature prominently in the 1920s, 1930s, 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. The 1980s saw Miami dominate, while the 2000s belonged to Florida. The 2010s were Alabama's decade, and Georgia is currently leading the way in the 2020s.

Final Thoughts

Nebraska's recognition as a co-team of the decade in the 1990s is a testament to its enduring legacy. While some may argue about the specifics of the honor, the fact remains that Nebraska's achievements in the 1990s were exceptional. It's a period that will forever be etched in the history of college football and a reminder of the team's glory days. Personally, I think it's a well-deserved recognition, and it's fascinating to see how these rankings evolve over time, reflecting the ever-changing landscape of college football.