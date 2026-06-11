Nebraska Football's 3 Must-Win Games for a Successful Season! (2026)

Nebraska's 2026 football schedule presents a challenging yet exciting opportunity for the team and its coach, Matt Rhule. The season's success hinges on three crucial games: Michigan State, Washington, and Iowa. These matches will significantly impact the team's performance and overall standing in the conference.

The Michigan State game, held at Spartan Stadium, is a critical test for the Huskers. Despite their recent struggles, Michigan State has a rich football history and a talented quarterback in Alessio Milivojevic. The Spartans, under new coach Pat Fitzgerald, are determined to turn their fortunes around. Nebraska, aiming for a 3-0 start, must be cautious as Michigan State will be eager to prove themselves.

Moving on, the Washington game at Memorial Stadium is a potential turning point in the season. Washington, a team with high aspirations, is ranked among the top in the Big Ten. Their strong defense and veteran offensive line make them a formidable opponent. Nebraska, currently ranked lower in the conference, has the chance to defeat a ranked team and boost their confidence. A win over Washington would be a significant achievement for Rhule and the Huskers.

Lastly, the Iowa game at Kinnick Stadium is a highly anticipated rivalry match. Iowa has dominated Nebraska in recent years, winning 10 out of 11 games. A victory for Nebraska would not only end Iowa's streak but also secure bowl eligibility and set the tone for the 2027 season. These three games are pivotal in determining Nebraska's success and their ability to compete in the highly competitive Big Ten conference.

In summary, Nebraska's 2026 schedule is a challenging yet achievable task. The team must focus on these three crucial games to ensure a successful season. The outcome of these matches will significantly impact the Huskers' performance and their standing in the conference, making them a team to watch in the upcoming college football season.