Neelam Kothari's Lonavala Bungalow Tour: A 30-Year-Old Paradise (2026)

Neelam Kothari's Lonavala bungalow is a testament to her extravagant lifestyle and love for all things vintage. In a recent video, the former actress and jewelry designer opened up about her 30-year-old family vacation home, offering a glimpse into her everyday life and the memories it holds.

The bungalow, named 'Le Chalet', is a two-story haven nestled in the greenery of Lonavala. It's a place that holds immense sentimental value for Kothari, as it was designed and built by her parents with love and hard work. The actress describes it as her 'slice of paradise', a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life.

One of the most striking features of the bungalow is its unique blend of vintage charm and modern comfort. The off-white walls and wooden accents create a warm and inviting atmosphere, while the brown tile flooring and old wooden furniture add a touch of nostalgia. The spacious outdoor area surrounding the property further enhances its enchanting appeal.

Kothari's love for antiques is evident throughout the house. She points out a chest near the entrance, estimating it to be over 150 years old, and mentions her mother's passion for collecting antiques. The antique wooden furniture pieces and grand entrance doors contribute to the bungalow's timeless elegance.

Despite her busy life in the entertainment industry and her successful career as a jewelry designer, Kothari finds solace in her family bungalow. She has fond memories of her early years there and has plans to restore and renovate the home. However, she admits that it has been a while since she last visited, and there are several tasks that need to be addressed, including water plumbing, electricity, and other maintenance issues.

In conclusion, Neelam Kothari's Lonavala bungalow is a beautiful blend of nostalgia, comfort, and sentiment. It serves as a reminder of her family's hard work and love, and it continues to be a cherished retreat for the former actress. As she continues to navigate her successful career, this bungalow remains a constant source of peace and joy, offering a glimpse into her extravagant yet meaningful lifestyle.