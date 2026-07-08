Negative International Reviews of Trump in 2026: US Reliability in Question (2026)

The Eroding Global Trust in America: A Commentary on Shifting Perceptions

The latest Pew Research Center survey reveals a stark reality: the world’s confidence in the United States, particularly under President Donald Trump’s leadership, is waning. But what’s truly fascinating is not just the decline in approval ratings—it’s the why behind it. Personally, I think this shift goes beyond policy disagreements; it reflects a deeper erosion of trust in America’s role as a global leader.

The Trump Factor: More Than Just Policy

Trump’s international approval ratings are abysmal, with a median of just 23% across 36 nations. What makes this particularly fascinating is that even in countries where he receives relatively higher approval, like Israel and Nigeria, the divide is starkly along religious and ethnic lines. For instance, 79% of Jewish Israelis trust Trump, compared to just 13% of Arab Israelis. This raises a deeper question: Is Trump’s appeal tied to his policies, or is it more about aligning with certain ideological or demographic groups?

One thing that immediately stands out is how Trump’s handling of foreign policy issues—tariffs, the Iran conflict, and the Gaza war—has alienated even traditional allies. Take Canada, for example. In 2022, 83% viewed the U.S. as a reliable partner; today, that number has plummeted to 35%. What this really suggests is that Trump’s unilateral approach to global issues is not just unpopular—it’s damaging long-standing relationships.

America’s Declining Role as a Global Partner

The survey shows that only 35% of respondents believe the U.S. contributes to global peace and stability. What many people don’t realize is that this isn’t just a recent trend. Since 2023, during the Biden administration, this perception has been on a downward spiral. But Trump’s tenure has accelerated the decline, particularly in countries like Sweden, the Netherlands, and Canada, where trust has dropped by 30 points or more.

From my perspective, this isn’t just about Trump’s leadership style. It’s about a broader narrative of American exceptionalism that seems increasingly out of touch with global realities. The U.S. is no longer seen as a mediator or a partner but as a unilateral actor that prioritizes its own interests—often at the expense of others.

The Democracy Question: Does America Still Respect Personal Freedoms?

A detail that I find especially interesting is the decline in global belief that the U.S. respects individual liberty. Only 39% of respondents think the U.S. government upholds personal freedoms, while 56% disagree. This is a significant drop from 2013, when three-quarters of respondents in countries like Germany, Japan, and the U.K. held this view.

If you take a step back and think about it, this shift coincides with events like the Snowden revelations in 2014 and the perceived politicization of American institutions in recent years. It’s not just about Trump; it’s about a systemic loss of faith in America’s commitment to democratic ideals.

The Divide Within: Religion, Ideology, and Global Perception

What’s striking is how religious and ideological divides shape perceptions of the U.S. In Nigeria, for instance, 87% of Christians trust Trump, compared to just 33% of Muslims. Similarly, in Europe, Trump’s approval is highest among supporters of right-wing populist parties. This isn’t just a coincidence—it’s a reflection of how America’s global image is increasingly tied to its domestic political polarization.

In my opinion, this polarization is exporting a fractured image of America to the world. Countries are no longer seeing a unified leader but a nation divided, and that division is eroding trust across the board.

The Road Ahead: Can America Regain Its Standing?

The survey doesn’t just paint a picture of decline; it also hints at what could be done to reverse it. For example, in countries like Colombia and Peru, Trump’s handling of humanitarian aid receives relatively high approval. This suggests that targeted, empathetic policies can still resonate globally.

But here’s the challenge: rebuilding trust requires consistency, humility, and a willingness to listen—qualities that seem in short supply in today’s U.S. foreign policy. If America wants to reclaim its position as a trusted global leader, it will need to do more than just change its policies; it will need to change its approach to the world.

Final Thoughts

This survey is more than just a snapshot of global opinion—it’s a wake-up call. The world is no longer looking to America for leadership in the same way it once did. Personally, I think this is an opportunity for the U.S. to rethink its role on the global stage. Will it double down on unilateralism, or will it embrace a more collaborative, empathetic approach? The answer will shape not just America’s future but the future of global cooperation itself.