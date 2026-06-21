Netanyahu's Shocking Order: Seizing 70% of Gaza Strip, Ignoring Ceasefire (2026)

Netanyahu's aggressive expansionist agenda in Gaza has sparked intense debate and concern. The Israeli Prime Minister's declaration of seizing 70% of the Gaza Strip is a bold move that threatens to shatter the fragile ceasefire and exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation. This article delves into the implications of this decision, exploring the potential consequences and the broader context surrounding the conflict.

A Threat to the Ceasefire

Netanyahu's orders to the Israeli army to seize 70% of Gaza Strip are a direct challenge to the October ceasefire, which was brokered by the United States. The ceasefire established a demarcation line, granting Israel control over 53% of the occupied territory. However, Israeli forces have been steadily encroaching on the Hamas-controlled half, expanding their control westward and declaring a no-man's land where they dictate entry and fire on perceived threats. This encroachment has been accompanied by the involvement of Israeli-backed militias, which have been actively evicting residents and creating a volatile environment.

The expansion of Israeli military control would be a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement, the UN Security Council resolution endorsing it, and Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan. The Trump plan emphasized the importance of a temporary "yellow line" dividing Gaza, ensuring that no one would be forced to leave and that Palestinians would have the opportunity to rebuild. However, Netanyahu's actions seem to disregard these commitments, raising questions about the viability of the peace plan.

Humanitarian Catastrophe

The implications of this expansion are catastrophic for the 2.2 million Palestinians already living in overcrowded conditions. With the Israeli forces aiming to seize 70% of the territory, Palestinians would be squeezed into less than a third of their original land. The current situation is already dire, with makeshift shelters and displaced families occupying every square meter. Expanding the control to 70% would mean a death sentence for many, as there would be no place to go.

Muhammad Shehada, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, emphasizes the gravity of the situation. He states that Netanyahu's actions nullify the Trump deal and the framework for Gaza, raising concerns about the future of the region. The destruction of buildings and the encroachment on the population's living space further exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, leaving Palestinians with limited options for survival.

Political Implications and International Response

Netanyahu's actions have sparked international condemnation and raised questions about his political survival. The defense minister, Israel Katz, has hinted at a plan for "voluntary migration," which human rights activists view as a long-term strategy for ethnic cleansing. The international community's response will be crucial in holding Israel accountable and ensuring that the ceasefire is upheld. The UN Security Council's resolution and the appointment of Nickolay Mladenov as the "high representative in Gaza" demonstrate a commitment to monitoring the situation and addressing the violations.

The Collapse of Negotiations

The negotiations with Hamas, facilitated by the Americans, have seemingly reached a stalemate. Gershon Baskin, an Israeli analyst, suggests that the offer made by the US to Hamas for a disarmament plan, which addressed their demands, went unanswered. This breakdown in negotiations has led to a potential fallback plan by the US, focusing on reconstruction in the Israeli-run "green" zone and allowing vetted Palestinians to move there, excluding those with links to Hamas or other radical groups. This strategy raises concerns about the future of the region and the potential for further conflict.

Conclusion

Netanyahu's aggressive expansionist agenda in Gaza poses a significant threat to the region's stability and the well-being of its inhabitants. The encroachment on the ceasefire, the humanitarian crisis, and the potential collapse of negotiations all contribute to a complex and volatile situation. As the international community grapples with this crisis, the need for a peaceful resolution and a commitment to upholding international law becomes increasingly urgent. The future of Gaza and the prospects for a sustainable peace remain uncertain, leaving the world with a challenging and pressing question to address.