Netherlands vs Japan: Player Ratings and Match Analysis (2026)

The Netherlands and Japan's World Cup opener was a tale of two halves, with the Dutch failing to capitalise on their early dominance and the Japanese emerging as the more clinical side in the second half. The result was a 2-2 draw, a fair outcome given the contrasting performances of the two teams.

Personally, I think the Dutch side's lack of adventure in the first half was a key factor in their eventual draw. They were content to sit deep and absorb pressure, rather than pushing forward and taking risks. This approach may have been pragmatic, but it also meant they failed to create any real chances in the first 45 minutes. What makes this particularly fascinating is that the Netherlands are known for their attacking style and fluidity, so seeing them play with such caution was intriguing.

In my opinion, the Japanese side's ability to capitalise on the Dutch's lack of ambition was a significant turning point in the game. They were more clinical in front of goal, with their second-half strikes proving decisive. This raises a deeper question: how can a team with such a strong defensive record, as Japan has, also be so effective in attack? It's a balance that many teams struggle to achieve.

One thing that immediately stands out is the impact of Crysencio Summerville on the Dutch side. His quick feet and dangerous crosses were a constant threat, and his goal was a moment of magic. However, he was also guilty of recycling the ball backwards too often, which could have been a strategic decision to conserve energy, but it also meant the Dutch lacked a real cutting edge.

What many people don't realise is that the Netherlands' draw was not a disaster, given the strength of their group. They have a real chance of progressing to the knockout stages, and their performance in the second half was a positive sign. However, they will need to show much more in their remaining group games if they are to avoid an early exit.

If you take a step back and think about it, the Netherlands' draw was a microcosm of the wider trend in international football: the rise of defensive-minded teams that are able to neutralise their opponents' strengths. It's a shift in tactics that is changing the way teams approach the game, and it will be interesting to see how this trend develops in the coming years.