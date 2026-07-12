New Heavyweight Champion: Who's Next? | Agit Kabayel vs Moses Itauma? (2026)

The boxing world is abuzz with the rise of a new heavyweight champion, who has boldly declared his willingness to face any opponent, including the young and promising Moses Itauma. This champion, currently holding the WBC title, is in a prime position to showcase his skills and prove his worth in the ring. With a recent victory over Jermaine Franklin and an upcoming bout against Filip Hrgovic, the stage is set for an intriguing showdown.

Itauma's upcoming fight against Hrgovic is a significant test of his abilities. Hrgovic, a seasoned veteran with a record against top contenders like Daniel Dubois and Zhilei Zhang, will provide a formidable challenge. The Croatian's performance against Dubois, in particular, demonstrated his ability to compete at the highest level, despite ultimately falling short in their encounter. This fight will be a true measure of Itauma's talent and determination.

However, the story doesn't end there. There's a potential twist in the tale, as Itauma is also in the running for an IBF title fight with Frank Sanchez. The IBF has mandated this match following Oleksandr Usyk's decision to vacate his belts, creating an opportunity for a new champion to emerge. This potential bout adds another layer of complexity to Itauma's future, as he navigates the delicate balance between pursuing different titles.

The WBC champion's attitude towards these challenges is refreshing. He embraces the idea of facing anyone who dares to step into the ring with him. This mindset is a testament to his confidence and belief in his abilities. When asked about potential unification matches, he expresses a willingness to take on the best, regardless of the belt on the line. This attitude is a stark contrast to some of his peers, who may shy away from such challenges.

The boxing world is witnessing the emergence of a true contender, one who is not afraid to test himself against the best. As Itauma continues to climb the ranks, he will undoubtedly attract the attention of fans and critics alike. His journey towards a world title shot is a captivating one, filled with potential surprises and exciting matchups. The question remains: can he maintain his unbeaten record and prove himself as a genuine world-class talent?