New ISA Rules 2027: Will You Have to Pay Tax? (UK Tax Changes Explained) (2026)

The upcoming changes to Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) have sparked concern among investors, with many wondering if they will have to pay tax on their holdings. The core idea of ISAs remains the same: tax-efficient accounts for holding stocks and shares or cash on deposit. However, the rules are set to change significantly next April, impacting under-65s in particular.

One of the key changes is a reduced limit on the amount of money that can be saved tax-free in a cash ISA. From April 2027, under-65s will be limited to saving £12,000 a year in a cash ISA, while those aged 65 and over can continue to put the full £20,000 into a cash ISA. This change is designed to encourage more people into investing.

Another significant change is the introduction of a 22% charge on any interest paid on the cash component of a stocks and shares ISA. This charge will be applied to any sum held in the cash element of the account, even if the investor has not breached the new £12,000 cash ISA limit. Over-65s will face the same charge.

The current ability to transfer money from a stocks and shares ISA to a cash ISA will also be restricted for under-65s. This will prevent people from putting £20,000 in a stocks and shares ISA and then quickly moving it into a cash version. Additionally, there will be a new limit on how much can be held in money market funds, with HMRC stating that investors cannot hold 100% of their stocks and shares ISA in this type of product.

These changes have raised concerns among investors, with many wondering if they will have to pay tax on their holdings. However, it's important to note that nothing will change for those who only hold cash ISAs. Many investors with stocks and shares ISAs will have uninvested cash from time to time, and this is often a normal part of the investment journey.

To avoid paying tax on the interest, investors will have to withdraw the cash or move it into investments. After the rule changes, investors can still use a stocks and shares ISA to invest in money market funds and other low-risk investments, such as government bonds. Returns on these holdings will still be tax-free.

In my opinion, these changes to ISAs are a necessary step to ensure that the system remains fair and efficient. While it may be inconvenient for some investors, it is important to remember that the core idea of ISAs is to provide tax-efficient savings and investment opportunities. The changes will help to encourage more people to take advantage of these opportunities and build a more secure financial future.