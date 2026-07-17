New Moana Live-Action Movie with Catherine Lagaʻaia & Dwayne Johnson | Disney Reboot Review (2026)

Entertainment news is a wild ride, and this week's lineup is no exception. From live-action "Moana" to a reboot of "Little House on the Prairie," there's a lot to unpack. But first, let's dive into the heart of the matter: the new 'Moana' movie. This time around, the star is none other than Catherine Lagaʻaia, joining Dwayne Johnson in a live-action reimagining of the beloved animated classic. It's a bold move by Disney, and I'm here to dissect it. Personally, I think it's fascinating that Disney is taking a risk with a live-action adaptation, especially one that stars a relatively unknown actress. What makes this particularly intriguing is the contrast between the animated and live-action versions. In my opinion, the animated "Moana" was a masterpiece of storytelling and animation, and it's a challenge to translate that magic into a live-action setting. But Lagaʻaia brings a fresh energy to the role, and her chemistry with Johnson is undeniable. One thing that immediately stands out is the diversity of the cast. Lagaʻaia, Johnson, and the rest of the crew bring a unique blend of talent and culture to the screen. This is a big deal, especially in a genre that has often been criticized for its lack of representation. Now, onto the next big thing: the reboot of "Little House on the Prairie" on Netflix. I was too young to appreciate the original show, but I'm curious to see how this new version stacks up. The cast, including Luke Bracey and Crosby Fitzgerald, seems to have a strong grasp on the period setting, and the changes from the original show are sure to spark interesting discussions. What many people don't realize is that the original series was a cultural phenomenon, and its reboot is a testament to its enduring appeal. Moving on, let's talk about "The Invite," a marriage comedy directed by Olivia Wilde and starring herself, Seth Rogen, Edward Norton, and Penélope Cruz. This film is a delightful surprise, with Wilde and Norton delivering a witty and engaging performance. The dinner party setting adds a layer of complexity, and the exploration of a passionless marriage is a refreshing take on the genre. A detail that I find especially interesting is the dynamic between the characters. The allure of the neighbors and the potential for a new relationship adds a layer of tension that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. What this really suggests is that Wilde's direction and the cast's chemistry make for a compelling watch. Now, for those who prefer their entertainment at home, there are several new flicks available on streaming services. The romantic drama "Reminders of Him" on Peacock and the dystopian thriller "The Long Walk" on HBO Max are worth checking out. But if you're in the mood for something a bit more adventurous, why not give the live-action "Moana" a try? It might just surprise you. In other entertainment news, Sébastien Vaniček, the director of the latest "Evil Dead" installment, wants the film to be a gut-wrenching experience for the audience. Jennifer Beals joins the cast of "NCIS: New York," and Mindy Kaling and MrBeast will be guest Sharks on "Shark Tank" Season 18. Mariska Hargitay will host the Emmy Awards, and "The Pitt" leads the nominations. Finally, get ready for the epic "The Odyssey," directed by Christopher Nolan, which promises to be a cinematic masterpiece. So, there you have it, folks. A week packed with exciting entertainment options. Whether you're in the mood for a live-action adventure, a period drama, or a mind-bending thriller, there's something for everyone. Now, go forth and enjoy the show!