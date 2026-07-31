New Music Friday: The Strokes, Charli XCX, The Revivalists, and More (2026)

Today, I want to dive into the exciting world of new music releases and explore the stories behind some of the highly anticipated albums dropping this week. From iconic rock bands to emerging artists, there's a diverse range of sounds and stories to uncover. Let's get started!

The Strokes: Reality Awaits

The highly anticipated seventh studio album from The Strokes, titled "Reality Awaits," is finally here. Produced by the legendary Rick Rubin, this album marks a significant chapter in the band's journey, with the recording process taking place in the exotic location of Costa Rica. Personally, I find it fascinating how a change of scenery can influence an artist's creative process. It's a bold move to record an album in a foreign environment, and I'm curious to see how this unique setting has shaped the band's sound.

Charli XCX: Music, Fashion, Film

Charli XCX, the British pop sensation, has released her seventh studio album, "Music, Fashion, Film." In an interview with Rolling Stone, Charli XCX challenged the notion of genre binaries, stating that her music is a reflection of her unique collaboration with A.G. Cook and Finn Keane. This album features an intriguing collaboration with film director David Cronenberg on the closing track, "No One Lasts Forever." What makes this album particularly captivating is Charli XCX's ability to push boundaries and blend art forms, creating a unique sonic experience.

The Revivalists: Get It Honest

Based in New Orleans, The Revivalists have released their sixth studio album, "Get It Honest." This album marks a significant moment for the band, as seven out of eight members are now fathers, bringing a new depth and maturity to their music. The band's life experiences are woven into the emotionally charged songs, exploring themes of fatherhood, looking forward, and artistic growth. I find it inspiring how The Revivalists have embraced their personal journeys and allowed them to shape their music, creating a cohesive and authentic sound.

Punch Brothers: The Unsung Adventures

Punch Brothers, a renowned group of musicians, have released their seventh album, "The Unsung Adventures of Punch Brothers." This all-instrumental album is a first for the band and showcases their deep exploration of the American string band sound. The addition of fiddler Brittany Haas has brought a new energy and brilliance to the group, as described by mandolinist Chris Thile. What many people don't realize is that instrumental albums can tell powerful stories without lyrics, and I'm excited to hear how Punch Brothers have crafted this narrative.

Marco Benevento: Glera

Keyboardist Marco Benevento has released his debut album on Big Crown Records, titled "Glera." This album features a diverse range of collaborators, including Italian singer Marianne Mirage and vocalists Dream Crease, Chiara Civello, and Molly Lewis. Benevento's excitement about joining the Big Crown family is palpable, and I'm intrigued to hear how his unique style fits into their musical landscape.

Ian Sweet: Shiverstruck

Ian Sweet, the project of Jilian Medford, has released a new album, "Shiverstruck." Medford's writing process for this album was deeply personal and reflective, as she drew from her experiences living in New York City. The recording process at Maze Studios in Atlanta, with producer Ben H. Allen, has resulted in a 10-track LP that promises to be an intimate and emotionally charged listen.

MTN Lion: Stealth

MTN Lion, a collaboration between musicians Adam Deitch, Adam Smirnoff, Garrett Sayers, and Joey Porter, has released their debut album, "Stealth." This project came about during the pandemic when the musicians found themselves with time to spare and a desire to create music for the pure joy of it. Porter's quote about art being "for nothing except the art" is a refreshing take on the creative process, and I'm eager to hear the result of this organic collaboration.

Shania Twain: Little Miss Twain

Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain has released her seventh studio album, "Little Miss Twain." This album reflects Twain's roots and the energy of the rock and R&B she loved growing up, with a unique Western twang. The collaboration with Tanya Tucker, Josh Homme, and The War And Treaty adds an exciting layer to the record. I'm particularly interested in how Twain has blended her musical influences to create a distinct sound.

WILLOW: The Thread

Singer-songwriter WILLOW has released her ninth studio album, "The Thread," following the surprise release of "petal rock black" earlier this year. Produced by longtime collaborator Chris Greatti, this album continues WILLOW's exploration of her unique sound.

Tyla: A*POP

Two-time Grammy-winning artist Tyla has released her sophomore album, "A*POP." This album marks a significant evolution for Tyla, who feels like a different woman at 24 compared to when she released her debut album. I'm curious to hear how Tyla's personal growth and experiences have shaped this new body of work.

Rico Nasty: RX

Maryland rapper Rico Nasty has dropped her fourth studio album, "RX," produced entirely by Kenneth Blume. This reunion with Blume, who worked with Rico Nasty on their 2019 mixtape "Anger Management," promises an authentic and raw sound. Rico Nasty's desire to reconnect with someone who knew her before her success is a powerful statement, and I'm excited to hear the result of this creative partnership.

Alex Cameron: Late to Set

Australian singer-songwriter Alex Cameron has released his fifth studio album, "Late to Set." Produced by a talented team, including Mark Perkins, Zach Dawes, and Maxim Ludwig, this album is led by the single "Red Hook Rain."

In conclusion, this week's new music releases offer a diverse range of sounds and stories. From iconic bands to emerging artists, each album has its own unique narrative and creative journey. I encourage you to dive into these releases and explore the stories and sounds that resonate with you. Happy listening!