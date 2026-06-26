New York Knicks' Championship Run: 5 Stats That Define Their Success (2026)

The New York Knicks' championship run was nothing short of extraordinary, and these five statistics showcase just how dominant they were. Firstly, their point differential of 14.9 points per game is the best in NBA playoff history, a testament to their consistent performance and ability to outscore opponents. This achievement is even more remarkable considering they won the championship without losing a single game by at least five points, a feat only achieved by the 1991 and 1998 Chicago Bulls. The Knicks' comeback ability is another standout feature, as they trailed by double-digits in six playoff games and won all of them, the best record in 30 years of play-by-play data. This resilience was on full display in the Eastern Conference Finals and the NBA Finals, where they overcame significant deficits to secure victories. OG Anunoby's performance was exceptional, with an effective field goal percentage of 67.2% in the playoffs, a significant improvement from his regular-season mark. His 3-point shooting was particularly impressive, with a 49% success rate from beyond the arc, the fourth-best mark in a single postseason in 47 years of the 3-point line. The Knicks' success can also be attributed to their opponents' poor shooting, as they held their opponents to just 34.6% on wide-open 3-pointers, the fifth-lowest mark in 13 seasons of tracking data. Additionally, the Knicks' ability to score late in the clock was a key factor, as they outperformed their opponents by a significant margin, with 345 points scored in the last six seconds of the shot clock compared to their opponents' 166. This late-game prowess, combined with their slow pace and comfortable clock management, allowed them to make something out of nothing with limited time on the clock. The Knicks' championship run was a testament to their team's resilience, skill, and ability to perform under pressure, and these statistics highlight just how remarkable their achievement was.
New York Knicks' Championship Run: 5 Stats That Define Their Success (2026)
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