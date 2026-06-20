New York Liberty's Incredible Turnaround: From Slow Start to Dominance (2026)

The Liberty's Rise: From Paper Tigers to Contenders

There’s something deeply satisfying about watching a team defy expectations. The New York Liberty’s recent turnaround isn’t just a sports story—it’s a masterclass in resilience, adaptability, and the power of collective effort. Personally, I think what makes this particularly fascinating is how quickly they’ve gone from a team struggling to find its footing to one that’s now being mentioned in the same breath as the league’s best.

Let’s rewind for a moment. The Liberty started the season with a 3-4 record, losing two of their first three games to the Portland Fire, an expansion team. On paper, this was a roster built to dominate—Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, Satou Sabally, and Jonquel Jones are names that strike fear into opponents. But basketball isn’t played on paper. Injuries to key players like Ionescu, Sabally, and Leonie Fiebich left the team scrambling, and their early losses raised questions: Was this just another case of a star-studded team failing to gel?

What many people don’t realize is that the Liberty’s slow start wasn’t just about injuries—it was about chemistry. Building a championship-caliber team takes time, especially when you’re integrating new pieces. But here’s where the story takes a turn. Since May 25th, the Liberty haven’t lost a single game, rattling off seven straight wins. What this really suggests is that they’ve figured out how to play together, even without their full roster.

One thing that immediately stands out is Breanna Stewart’s leadership. At 31, she’s having another MVP-caliber season, averaging nearly 20 points and 9 rebounds per game. But it’s her consistency and presence that have been game-changers. In their recent 14-point win over the Atlanta Dream, Stewart led the way with 19 points and 11 rebounds. What makes this particularly interesting is that she’s not just carrying the team—she’s elevating everyone around her.

From my perspective, the real story here is the depth of this roster. Satou Sabally, Marine Johannes, Pauline Astier, and Jonquel Jones have all stepped up in big ways. Sabally, in particular, has been a revelation off the bench, averaging 10.1 points in just 16 minutes per game. And let’s not forget Leonie Fiebich, whose return has coincided with the team’s winning streak. The Liberty are 7-0 with her in the lineup, and her +8 +/- rating is a testament to her impact.

If you take a step back and think about it, this team is thriving without Sabrina Ionescu, one of their franchise cornerstones. Ionescu’s absence could have been a death blow, but instead, it’s forced other players to step up. This raises a deeper question: What happens when Ionescu returns? Will the Liberty become even more dominant, or will they struggle to reintegrate her into the lineup?

A detail that I find especially interesting is the team’s three-point shooting. Johannes, Astier, and Sabally are all shooting over 40% from beyond the arc, which has spaced the floor and created opportunities for Stewart and Jones inside. This isn’t just a fluke—it’s a strategic shift that’s paying dividends.

The Liberty’s plus-minus rating is another stat that jumps out. At +7, they’re second only to the Minnesota Lynx, who have been the league’s most dominant team so far. But here’s the thing: The Liberty haven’t even faced the Lynx or the Las Vegas Aces yet. When they do, we’ll get a clearer picture of where they truly stand.

In my opinion, the Liberty’s turnaround isn’t just about winning games—it’s about proving that they’re more than the sum of their parts. They’ve gone from a team with question marks to one that’s now a legitimate contender. What makes this story so compelling is that it’s still unfolding. Will they sustain this momentum? Can they beat the Lynx and Aces? And what will happen when Ionescu returns?

One thing is certain: the New York Liberty are no longer just a team on paper. They’re a force to be reckoned with, and their journey is one of the most exciting narratives in the WNBA right now. If you’re not paying attention, you’re missing out on something special.