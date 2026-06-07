New Zealand Warriors: The Cinderella Story of the NRL (2026)

The New Zealand Warriors are on a roll, and it's all thanks to their coach, Andrew Webster. With a strict hiring policy that values work ethic over natural talent, Webster has transformed the team into a force to be reckoned with. The Warriors are now a well-rounded, cohesive unit, with a strong defensive identity and a balanced forward pack. Webster's mentorship under Ivan Cleary has instilled trust in players, and his ability to adapt to a new era of set restarts and a faster state of play has been instrumental in the team's success. The Warriors' fans are also a key part of their success, with a strong presence at every game and a positive vibe that is sweeping New Zealand and Australia. The team's depth and versatility, combined with Webster's leadership and mentorship, have created a winning formula that could see them finally lift the premiership trophy in 2026.