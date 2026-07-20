Newmarket Saturday Reports: Reaction and Free Video Replays (2026)

The Newmarket Saturday meeting was a thrilling showcase of equine talent, with several standout performances that left spectators enthralled. Here's a breakdown of the key races and the stories behind them, with a healthy dose of personal commentary and analysis.

A Tale of Two Favorites

The day's action kicked off with a fascinating battle between two favorites, Aalto and Haffner. While Aalto emerged victorious in the Betway Bunbury Cup, Haffner made a strong statement in the Rossdales British EBF Maiden Stakes.

Aalto's Triumph:

Aalto, the 4/1 favorite, lived up to his billing, showcasing his prowess on the July Course. Trainer Ian Williams' strategy of managing his workload paid off, as Aalto burst through under William Buick's guidance, leaving Back In Black in his wake. The win was a testament to Aalto's adaptability and the team's careful approach.

Haffner's Debut:

Haffner, a son of Justify, made a successful return to the track, claiming victory in the Rossdales British EBF Maiden Stakes. Paul Smith, son of part owner Derrick Smith, attributed the win to Haffner's prior experience and Ryan Moore's strategic riding. The 5/4 favorite's performance hinted at a bright future, with the potential to reach the heights of his stablemate, Constitution River.

A Photo Finish at Royal Ascot

The Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot saw St Anton, a son of Mehmas, face a challenging race. Despite a strong performance, St Anton fell short, leaving trainer Richard Hannon feeling deflated.

Hannon's Relief:

Fast forward to Newmarket, and St Anton's fortunes took a turn for the better. In the Weatherbys Handicap, St Anton secured a narrow victory over Alfaraz in a thrilling photo finish. Hannon's relief was palpable, praising St Anton's attitude and physical improvements. The win marked a turning point, with a trip to Goodwood on the cards for the Classic-winning handler.

Seeker's Long-Awaited Victory

Jamie Spencer, a former champion jockey, ended a prolonged drought on the July Course with Planet Seeker's triumph in the HKJC Worldpool Fillies’ Stakes.

A Well-Deserved Win:

Planet Seeker, a 12-1 chance, received the perfect slipstream behind Machadadorp, allowing her to draw steadily clear and score by three-and-a-half lengths. Spencer's strategy of counting the furlongs and maintaining a steady pace proved effective, highlighting the importance of patience in horse racing.

Personal Takeaway

The Newmarket Saturday meeting showcased the unpredictability and excitement of horse racing. From favorites rising to the occasion to underdogs making surprising runs, it was a day filled with memorable moments. As an expert commentator, I find it fascinating how each race tells a unique story, reflecting the dedication and skill of both horses and jockeys. The personal commentary and analysis provided here are meant to engage and entertain, offering a deeper understanding of these thrilling sporting events.