Next Level Racing Elite ES1 HYPERCOOL: Say Goodbye to Sweaty Sim Racing! (2026)

The Next Level Racing Elite ES1 HYPERCOOL: A Revolutionary Sim Racing Experience

The sim racing world is about to get a whole lot cooler. Next Level Racing, the Aussie simulation giants, have just unveiled their latest innovation: the Next Level Racing Elite ES1 HYPERCOOL Ventilated Sim Racing Seat. This cutting-edge seat is designed to revolutionize the sim racing experience, offering active cooling technology that will keep you cool and focused during those intense endurance sessions.

A Sweaty Problem Solved

Let's face it, sim racing can be a sweat-inducing endeavor. After just 30 minutes in a traditional bucket seat, drivers often start shifting in their seats, losing concentration, and making small mistakes that cost them precious lap time. In Australia, where summer temperatures can push rigs into uncomfortable territories, this problem is even more pronounced. Long stints at virtual Bathurst or multi-hour endurance events on iRacing can turn your seat into a heat trap, leading to frustration and fatigue.

Active Cooling Technology

Recognizing this gap in the market, Next Level Racing has developed the ES1 HYPERCOOL, an active cooling solution for their flagship fixed-back bucket seat. This innovative seat features a pair of built-in centrifugal fan motors that blast controlled airflow directly through a specialized SIMAERO Mesh fabric. The result? Targeted cooling in the exact heat zones where your body becomes a human radiator during those grueling sessions.

By keeping you cool and focused, the ES1 HYPERCOOL is a genuine performance upgrade. Say goodbye to fatigue and overheating, the ultimate concentration killers. When your body is fighting heat, your inputs suffer, reaction times slow, and consistency disappears. With the ES1 HYPERCOOL, you can stay sharp and make those crucial split-second decisions with confidence.

Built Like a Tank, with a Wind Dial

The engineering behind the ES1 HYPERCOOL is sophisticated. It boasts a premium metal-finished potentiometer knob, allowing you to adjust the fan speed in real-time without taking your eyes off the track. Whether you're in a chill practice session or battling for position on lap fifty-five, you can dial the fan speed to perfection. This level of control is akin to adjusting brake bias or traction settings mid-session in a real car.

Rigid, Comfortable, and Versatile

The core of the ES1 HYPERCOOL is built like a tank. It features a rotationally moulded LLDPE shell packed with PU-moulded foam, ensuring incredible rigidity. This is crucial when running heavy load cell brakes, as seat flexing can lead to lost consistency and muscle memory. The seat is rated to support drivers up to 250 kg and waist sizes up to 42 inches, making it one of the toughest seats on the market.

Despite its strength, the ES1 HYPERCOOL prioritizes comfort. It's ready for a standard GT racing setup out of the box, but its versatility shines through with the Universal Seat Brackets. These brackets unlock hybrid and Formula seating positions, allowing you to switch things up effortlessly. The seat integrates seamlessly with Next Level Racing's Elite Series Cockpits and most third-party cockpits that use side mounting options.

Australian Sim Racers Rejoice

In Australia, where sim racers often face the challenge of trapped heat in their rigs, the ES1 HYPERCOOL is a game-changer. Directed airflow through the mesh fabric solves the microclimate issue, resulting in longer, higher-quality sessions. You'll stay sharper for longer, make fewer mistakes in those final endurance race stints, and actually enjoy the physical side of sim racing.

Pricing and Availability

The ES1 HYPERCOOL is set to roll out globally and locally starting this month. In Australia, it will retail for A$799, which is a premium price tag for a seat. However, considering the suffering endured in hot Australian summers in standard fibreglass buckets, the built-in air conditioning is undoubtedly worth every cent. You're not just buying a seat; you're investing in your comfort and competitive edge.

Conclusion

The Next Level Racing Elite ES1 HYPERCOOL is a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation and driver satisfaction. With its active cooling technology, premium build quality, and versatility, it promises to elevate the sim racing experience to new heights. So, if you're a sim racer looking to stay cool, focused, and competitive, the ES1 HYPERCOOL might just be the upgrade you've been waiting for.