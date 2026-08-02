NFL Offseason Moves: 1 Final Move Each Team Should Make Before Week 1 (2026)

The NFL offseason is in full swing, and with training camps underway, teams are making their final moves to strengthen their rosters. Here's a look at one key move each team should consider before the start of the season.

Arizona Cardinals: Trade a Running Back

The Cardinals should trade one of their running backs, such as James Conner, Trey Benson, or Tyler Allgeier, to acquire draft picks. With the acquisition of Jeremiyah Love, a featured back, the team can focus on building for the future rather than relying on a group of running backs.

Atlanta Falcons: Sign Deebo Samuel

The Falcons need to add another receiver to complement Drake London. Deebo Samuel, a former 49ers star, can provide an important upgrade over starters Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus. Samuel's complementary role and experience will benefit third-round rookie Zachariah Branch.

Baltimore Ravens: Sign Darren Waller

The Ravens should reunite with Darren Waller, who started his career in Baltimore. Waller, a receiving specialist, can take pressure off Mark Andrews and feature Lamar Jackson's tight ends. His short stint in Miami showed his ability to make an impact.

Buffalo Bills: Trade for Frankie Luvu

The Bills need to address their linebacker spot. Frankie Luvu's do-it-all skill set, including his ability to get after the quarterback, would be a valuable addition to the team's aggressive, pressure-heavy system.

Carolina Panthers: Sign Germaine Pratt

The Panthers should sign Germaine Pratt, a proven veteran, to round out their strong front seven. Pratt offers experience and reliability at an affordable price tag, pushing Trevin Wallace into a depth role.

Chicago Bears: Trade for Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Bears should trade for Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants' third edge rusher, to upgrade their defensive line. Thibodeaux's dynamic playmaking abilities would make him the most valuable player on the team's front four.

Cincinnati Bengals: Sign Bobby Wagner

The Bengals should sign Bobby Wagner, a high-level contributor, to prevent reliance on sophomores in the linebacker room. Wagner's experience and leadership will be valuable for the team's defense.

Cleveland Browns: Sign Kenny Moore

The Browns should sign Kenny Moore, a premier slot corner, to bolster their defense. Moore's experience and ability to contribute will help the team's unit remain strong.

Dallas Cowboys: Trade for Deonte Banks

The Cowboys should trade for Deonte Banks, a former first-round pick, to add competition at corner. Banks' potential and low cost make him a valuable addition to the team's defense.

Denver Broncos: Sign Von Miller

The Broncos should sign Von Miller, a pass-rushing specialist, to provide depth and leadership. Miller's experience and ability to make an impact will be valuable for the team's defense.

Detroit Lions: Sign Marshon Lattimore

The Lions should sign Marshon Lattimore, a four-time Pro Bowler, to address their cornerback questions. Lattimore's experience and ability to bounce back will help the team's man-heavy defense.

Green Bay Packers: Trade for Josh Sweat

The Packers should trade for Josh Sweat, an edge rusher, to fill the void opposite Lukas Van Ness. When Micah Parsons returns, the team will have one of the league's best three-man edge rotations.

Houston Texans: Sign Jadeveon Clowney

The Texans should sign Jadeveon Clowney, a plus defender, to provide depth and rotational purposes. Clowney's ability to get after the quarterback will be valuable for the team's defense.

Indianapolis Colts: Sign Keenan Allen

The Colts should sign Keenan Allen, a veteran receiver, to help the offense keep rolling. Allen's experience and ability to make plays will be valuable for the team's passing game.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trade for Will Levis

The Jaguars should trade for Will Levis, a backup quarterback, to provide depth and insurance for Trevor Lawrence. Levis' physical tools and development under Liam Coen make him a potential solution.

Kansas City Chiefs: Trade for Cedric Tillman

The Chiefs should trade for Cedric Tillman, a big-bodied X receiver, to bolster their receiver room. Tillman's potential and fit for the team's needs make him a valuable addition.

Las Vegas Raiders: Trade for Kayshon Boutte

The Raiders should trade for Kayshon Boutte, a true X receiver, to stretch the field on the boundary. Boutte's ability to play on the line of scrimmage will be valuable for the team's offense.

Los Angeles Chargers: Sign Taylor Decker

The Chargers should sign Taylor Decker, a veteran tackle, to provide insurance for their star tackle tandem. Decker's experience and ability to start will be valuable for the team's offensive line.

Miami Dolphins: Trade for Zach Sieler

The Dolphins should trade for Zach Sieler, a defensive end, to clear the way for rising sophomores on the interior defensive line. Sieler's value and ability to make an impact will be valuable for the team's rebuilding efforts.

Minnesota Vikings: Sign Haason Reddick

The Vikings should sign Haason Reddick, a rotational edge rusher, to rediscover his old form. Reddick's ability to contribute will be valuable for the team's defense.

New England Patriots: Sign Jimmy Garoppolo

The Patriots should sign Jimmy Garoppolo, a reliable backup, to provide depth and experience for Drake Maye. Garoppolo's knowledge of the system will be valuable for the team's quarterback development.

New Orleans Saints: Extend Chris Olave

The Saints should extend Chris Olave, a key player, to build on their strong second half of 2025. Olave's value and impact will be crucial for the team's success.

New York Giants: Sign Kyle Van Noy

The Giants should sign Kyle Van Noy, a pass-rushing specialist, to provide depth and leadership. Van Noy's experience and ability to contribute will be valuable for the team's defense.

New York Jets: Trade for Jackson Powers-Johnson

The Jets should trade for Jackson Powers-Johnson, a versatile interior offensive lineman, to round out their offensive line. Powers-Johnson's athleticism and physicality will be valuable for the team's offense.

Philadelphia Eagles: Extend Jalen Carter

The Eagles should extend Jalen Carter, an All-Pro candidate, to ensure his long-term success. Carter's value and impact will be crucial for the team's defense.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Trade Alex Highsmith

The Steelers should trade Alex Highsmith, an edge rusher, to accumulate draft capital and clear the way for Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer's expanded roles. Highsmith's trade will be valuable for the team's future.

San Francisco 49ers: Cut Brandon Aiyuk

The 49ers should cut Brandon Aiyuk, a distraction, to pick up extra cap space and bolster depth. Aiyuk's release will be beneficial for the team's focus and success.

Seattle Seahawks: Sign Trevon Diggs

The Seahawks should sign Trevon Diggs, a playmaker, to add competition at corner. Diggs' ability to contribute will be valuable for the team's defense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Trade for Anthony Richardson

The Buccaneers should trade for Anthony Richardson, a young quarterback, to provide depth and a potential backup for Baker Mayfield. Richardson's athleticism and potential make him a valuable addition.

Tennessee Titans: Re-sign Kevin Zeitler

The Titans should re-sign Kevin Zeitler, a high-level guard, to ensure Cam Ward's success. Zeitler's experience and ability to protect will be crucial for the team's offensive line.

Washington Commanders: Sign Stefon Diggs

The Commanders should sign Stefon Diggs, an impact receiver, to complement Terry McLaurin. Diggs' ability to make plays will be valuable for the team's passing game.