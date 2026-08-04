NFL's Fiercest Rivalry: Seahawks vs. Rams - Grey Zabel's Take (2026)

The Seahawks-Rams Rivalry: A Tale of Mutual Respect and Intense Competition

The NFL is known for its fierce rivalries, and the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams have quickly become one of the most captivating matchups in recent memory. As a seasoned analyst, I find this rivalry particularly intriguing due to the unique blend of animosity and admiration between the teams.

The 2025 season saw these two powerhouses clash not once, but thrice, with each encounter leaving a lasting impression. The first meeting, a 21-19 win for the Rams, set the tone for what was to come. It was a hard-fought battle, and the narrow margin of victory highlighted the parity between the squads. Personally, I believe this game served as a wake-up call for the Seahawks, igniting a fire within them.

Fast forward to Week 16, and the Seahawks exacted their revenge with a thrilling 38-37 overtime victory. This game showcased the resilience and determination of both teams, as they traded blows in a true offensive showcase. What many people don't realize is that these high-scoring affairs are often decided by the smallest of margins, and this game was no exception.

The rubber match, the NFC Championship Game, was a nail-biter. The Seahawks emerged victorious, 31-27, in a game that could have gone either way. This trilogy of games was a testament to the talent and competitiveness of both franchises, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

One aspect that truly stands out to me is the mutual respect between the players. Grey Zabel's comments about Kobie Turner are a prime example. Despite being rivals on the field, they share a deep appreciation for each other's skills. This is the beauty of sports; it transcends the game itself and fosters a sense of camaraderie even among adversaries.

As we look ahead to the 2026 season, the Seahawks and Rams are poised to reignite their rivalry. The anticipation is palpable, and fans can expect more memorable moments. In my opinion, this rivalry has all the makings of a classic NFL feud, one that will be talked about for years to come. It's not just about the wins and losses; it's about the narratives, the personalities, and the sheer intensity that makes these matchups must-watch events.