The NHL Combine has concluded, and the Stanley Cup Final is nearing its climax, setting the stage for the 2026-27 season's commencement with the NHL Draft and free agency. A decade ago, the Maple Leafs last missed the playoffs, the same year they drafted Auston Matthews first overall. This draft, however, presents a different scenario. The consensus top prospect, Gavin McKenna, has been a household name since tearing up the WHL with 129 points in 56 games at just 17. Yet, the debate surrounding the first overall pick has intensified with the emergence of Ivar Stenberg, a defenseman who dominated his age group internationally and produced impressive numbers in Sweden's top professional league. While McKenna's production in the NCAA was modest compared to his WHL days, he demonstrated improvement in critical moments and a strong showing at the NHL Combine. Stenberg, on the other hand, has been on a trajectory for years, regularly dominating his age group and emerging as a legitimate top-flight prospect. The debate between McKenna and Stenberg is not just about production; it's about the potential for immediate impact and the long-term development of a franchise cornerstone. The Leafs, with their lottery win, are in a unique position to compete for a playoff spot immediately, and the choice between McKenna and Stenberg will shape their future. In my opinion, the Leafs will ultimately select McKenna, but Stenberg is a real deal and worthy of serious consideration. The draft is about building value within an organization, and while McKenna has the higher ceiling, Stenberg offers a more complete package with legitimate star potential. The decision will be challenging, but the Leafs must trust in the player who best fits their long-term vision.
NHL Draft 2026: The Case for Ivar Stenberg vs. Gavin McKenna (2026)
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