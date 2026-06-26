NHL's Golden Knights Block Ex-Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy's Interviews: Is it Fair? (2026)

The NHL's stance on the Golden Knights' decision to block former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy from interviewing with other teams is a fascinating display of power dynamics and contractual obligations within the league. This situation raises important questions about the balance of power between teams and the consequences of long-term contracts for coaches.

In my opinion, the Golden Knights' decision to prevent Cassidy from interviewing with other teams is a clear example of a team leveraging its current success to maintain control over its coaching staff. By citing their focus on the playoff run as a reason for the restriction, they're essentially saying, 'We're in the thick of things, and we don't need the distractions of a coach looking for a new job.' This is a powerful position to be in, and it highlights the importance of timing in the NHL.

What makes this particularly interesting is the potential conflict of interest. Cassidy was set to interview with the Oilers and Kings, both of which are Pacific Division opponents of the Golden Knights. This suggests that the team's management may be concerned about giving a potential rival any advantage. It's a strategic move, but it also raises questions about fair competition and the integrity of the league.

The NHL's stance, as expressed by commissioner Gary Bettman, is that the team is within its rights to make these decisions. He argues that long-term contracts come with consequences, and the team's current focus is a valid reason for the restriction. However, this perspective also highlights the potential for abuse of power. Teams with strong performances could potentially use their success to restrict coaching changes, potentially stifling innovation and competition.

One thing that immediately stands out is the personal frustration of Bruce Cassidy. His blunt statement, 'I’m getting paid money to sit at home,' underscores the emotional toll of being blocked from pursuing new opportunities. Cassidy's desire to 'go back to work' and his willingness to give up his salary to interview for other positions demonstrate a strong work ethic and a commitment to his craft.

This situation also raises a deeper question about the role of coaches in the NHL. Are they mere employees, or are they integral parts of a team's success? The Golden Knights' decision suggests that they view Cassidy as a valuable asset, but the restriction on his interviews implies that they also see him as a potential distraction. This dichotomy highlights the complex relationship between coaches and management.

In my view, the NHL needs to carefully consider the implications of such decisions. While teams have the right to manage their coaching staff, there should be a balance between maintaining focus and allowing for healthy competition. The league should also consider the personal impact on coaches like Cassidy, who are passionate about their work and deserve opportunities to advance in their careers.

Ultimately, this situation serves as a reminder of the intricate dynamics within the NHL. It's a league where success can bring both power and constraints, and where the pursuit of excellence is often intertwined with the management of expectations and opportunities.