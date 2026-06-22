NHL Trade Rumors: 4 Teams Linked To Ducks' Mason McTavish (2026)

The NHL trade rumors are swirling around Mason McTavish, and it's an intriguing situation for the Anaheim Ducks and their fans. With a six-year, $42 million contract, McTavish is a restricted free agent who has had a challenging season, marked by a lack of production and ice time. The Ducks are now reportedly open to trade offers, and several teams are linked to the young forward.

One team that has been mentioned is the St. Louis Blues, who are looking to get younger and bolster their lineup. With names like Colton Parayko, Jordan Kyrou, and Robert Thomas on the trade block, the Blues are in the market for a young, exciting player like McTavish, who is just 23 years old. This potential trade could be a strategic move for the Blues to reshape their team.

The Winnipeg Jets are another team with a clear need. They are seeking an atop-six scorer, and McTavish could be the answer. The Jets have already been urged to make a bold move for a young goal scorer, but it would require significant draft capital due to the league's new compensation rules. A trade for McTavish might be a more feasible option for the Jets.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, with their No. 1 pick in the draft, are also in the mix. They are looking to add punch to their top-six, and McTavish's untapped upside could be an attractive prospect for their front office. However, the Leafs might need more than just one additional scorer to return to the playoff conversation.

Adding to the intrigue, the Pittsburgh Penguins are also rumored to be interested in McTavish. General Manager Kyle Dubas has a history of targeting underappreciated young players, and McTavish fits that profile. The Penguins' pursuit of McTavish could be a strategic move to add depth to their squad.

What makes this situation particularly fascinating is the potential impact on McTavish's career. At just 23, he has the opportunity to join a contender and make a significant impact. However, the trade could also be a chance for the Ducks to rebuild and refocus their strategy. The decision to trade McTavish will have long-lasting implications for both the player and the franchise.

In my opinion, the NHL trade rumors surrounding McTavish highlight the challenges and opportunities within the league. The Ducks' willingness to listen to trade offers is a strategic move, but it also raises questions about the team's long-term vision. The potential destinations for McTavish showcase the diverse needs and strategies of NHL teams, making this a captivating storyline to follow as the trade deadline approaches.