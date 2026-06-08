NHL Trade Rumors: Sharks' No. 2 Pick Value & Potential Deals (2026)

The San Jose Sharks are facing a crucial decision regarding their 2026 No. 2 overall pick in the NHL Draft. With the odds stacked against them trading the pick, the team must carefully consider its value and potential trade partners. Here's an in-depth look at the fair trade scenarios for the Sharks' prized selection.

Trade Back and Still Come Out with a High Pick

One strategy for the Sharks is to trade back from the No. 2 pick while still securing a high selection. This approach addresses their organizational needs, particularly on the blue line. The Sharks have a strong group of forward prospects, including Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg, but their defense corps could benefit from additional talent.

Trade with the Blackhawks

A potential trade with the Blackhawks for the No. 4 pick, defenseman Kevin Korchinski, and the No. 34 overall pick in the 2026 draft could be a fair deal. Korchinski, a 2022 No. 7 pick, has shown promise but also carries some risk. He has struggled with consistency, bouncing between the NHL and AHL. However, his size, talent, and age (21) make him an intriguing prospect.

Trade with the New York Rangers

Another option is trading back to the New York Rangers for the No. 5 pick, defenseman Braden Schneider, and a 2026 second-rounder in the 60s. Schneider, a 24-year-old established NHL player, is a big and mobile defender who averaged over 20 minutes per game this season. While there are questions about his ceiling as a high-end bottom-pairing defender, he could be a stabilizing force for the Sharks.

Win Now: Acquiring an Established Star

Alternatively, the Sharks could aim to win now by acquiring an established star using the No. 2 pick.

Trade for Adam Fox

One potential trade partner is the New York Rangers, who could be interested in trading defenseman Adam Fox. Fox, a 28-year-old right-handed blueliner, has a $9.5 million AAV until 2029 and a No-Movement Clause that becomes a 16-team No-Trade List after next year. His reputation has taken a hit recently, but he remains a true No. 1 defenseman with point-per-game credentials and a Norris Trophy under his belt.

Trade for Adam Fox with a Prospect

The Sharks could offer the No. 2 pick and center prospect Filip Bystedt (or goalie prospect Joshua Ravensbergen) to the Rangers for Fox. While Bystedt is a good but not great third-line center, the Sharks' strong goaltending prospects, such as Yaroslav Askarov, could tip the scales in their favor.

Conclusion

The Sharks' decision regarding the No. 2 overall pick is a complex one, with various factors to consider. Trading back allows them to address their defensive needs while still securing a high pick. Acquiring an established star like Adam Fox could provide an immediate impact, but it may require giving up more than just the pick. The team must carefully weigh its options and make a decision that aligns with its long-term goals and organizational strategy.