NHPR Wins Big: 8 Journalism Awards for News & Podcasts (2026)

The Power of Public Media: NHPR's Award-Winning Journalism

The world of journalism is abuzz with the recent announcement of the 2026 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and PMJA Awards, and New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR) has emerged as a shining star in the media galaxy. NHPR has been bestowed with an impressive eight awards, a testament to their unwavering commitment to journalistic excellence.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the diverse range of topics covered by NHPR's award-winning pieces. From the lighthearted 'Order on the Pickleball Court' to the hard-hitting 'Operation Night Cat' and 'The Final Days of Sgt. Tibbs', NHPR has demonstrated an exceptional ability to engage audiences across a wide spectrum of interests.

One thing that immediately stands out is the recognition for 'Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion' for the 'Outside/In: Order on the Pickleball Court' podcast. Personally, I believe this award is a significant milestone, as it highlights NHPR's dedication to inclusive storytelling. In an era where media representation matters more than ever, NHPR has shown that they are willing to go beyond the headlines and explore the human stories that unite us all.

The awards for 'Best News Documentary' and 'Investigative Reporting' further solidify NHPR's reputation as a powerhouse in the world of public media. 'The Brick Lady of St. Louis' and 'Operation Night Cat' are prime examples of the station's commitment to in-depth, impactful journalism. These pieces not only inform but also inspire, leaving a lasting impression on listeners and readers alike.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the recognition of Senior Reporter Todd Bookman's work, which garnered four of the eight awards. This is a testament to the collaborative nature of journalism. As Bookman himself noted, these awards are a reflection of the entire team's efforts, from reporters to editors and web staff. It's a reminder that behind every great story, there's a dedicated team working tirelessly to bring it to life.

The Murrow Awards, presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), are among the most prestigious in the industry, and NHPR's success in the small market radio category is a remarkable achievement. Advancing to the national competition is a huge step forward, not just for NHPR but for public media as a whole. It sends a powerful message that local, community-focused journalism can thrive and excel on a national stage.

NHPR's success also extends to the PMJA Awards, presented by the Public Media Journalists Association. These awards celebrate the unique role of public media in informing and engaging communities. NHPR's first-place win for 'Investigative Reporting' in this category is a clear indication of their exceptional journalistic standards and their commitment to serving the public interest.

In my opinion, NHPR's achievements go beyond the accolades themselves. They represent a broader trend in journalism, where public media is increasingly recognized for its ability to tell compelling, diverse stories. As NHPR News Director Dan Barrick noted, their work helps Granite Staters understand their communities and neighbors better. This is the essence of journalism at its best—connecting people through powerful storytelling.

As we celebrate NHPR's success, it's essential to reflect on the future of public media. With the ever-evolving media landscape, the role of public media is more critical than ever. NHPR's awards are a reminder that quality journalism, driven by passion and dedication, will always find an audience. It's a call to action for journalists everywhere to continue pushing boundaries, exploring diverse narratives, and engaging communities in meaningful ways.

In conclusion, NHPR's eight awards are not just a celebration of their exceptional journalism but also a testament to the power of public media. As we navigate an increasingly complex media environment, let NHPR's success inspire us to embrace diverse storytelling, foster collaboration, and always strive for excellence in our craft.