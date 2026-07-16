NHS Heatwave Crisis: Doctors Share Their Experiences (2026)

The NHS heatwave crisis has brought to light the dire consequences of climate change on healthcare systems, with doctors on the front lines describing a dire situation that feels unsafe and dangerous for patients. The extreme heat has led to a multitude of issues, from patients suffering from falls due to postural hypotension and acute kidney injuries to the strain on physical infrastructure and staff. The crisis has also highlighted the need for proactive planning and adequate support for staff, as well as the importance of specialist doctors providing appropriate advice.

One doctor in north-west England described a ward round where the office temperature was a sweltering 36C, with no spare fan or air conditioning. Four out of seven patients experienced adverse effects, including falls and acute kidney injuries, requiring IV fluids to account for insensible losses. The emergency buzzer was pulled for a seizing patient, who was resuscitated in a side room with poor insulation and no air conditioning, with staff struggling to maintain composure.

Another doctor in Surrey noted that the heatwave has made patient care more serious and unsafe, with 'reverse parking' of patients in corridors due to a lack of space. Privacy and dignity are compromised, and bad news is broken in crowded corridors. Resuscitation of cardiac arrest patients is occurring in corridors, and infection control becomes nearly impossible. The elderly and frail are particularly affected, with some spending up to 24 hours in corridors without a bed.

A resident doctor in London reported a similar situation, with wards not designed for the current temperatures. It has been challenging to keep patients hydrated, and older patients struggle to regulate their body temperature. Delirium is exacerbated by closed curtains during the day, leading to the prescription of intravenous fluids. The doctor emphasized the need to address climate change as a health crisis, particularly for the most vulnerable in society.

A consultant in London described working in three hospitals where temperatures were unbearably hot, with colleagues recording 35C in their office. There is concern about the lack of cooling and access to fans for vulnerable patients, including those with dementia and terminal illness. Maternity units are unable to maintain a reasonable temperature for mothers giving birth, and computers on wheels have stopped working due to the heat. The consultant stressed the need for simple mitigation measures and better advice to the public to reduce risk.

The doctors' accounts highlight the urgent need for action to address the climate crisis and its impact on healthcare systems. Proactive planning, adequate support for staff, and specialist advice are crucial to ensuring patient safety and well-being during extreme heat events. The crisis also underscores the importance of recognizing climate change as a health crisis, particularly for the most vulnerable populations.