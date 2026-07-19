Nick Molina vs. Nicky Tejada: WBA NABA Gold Title Fight at Billerica Brawl | July 24 (2026)

Nick Molina, the Lowell native, is gearing up for a highly anticipated bout that could propel him to new heights in the boxing world. The 26-year-old, known for his quiet determination, is set to face Haverhill's Nicky Tejada in a WBA NABA Gold Super Lightweight title fight on July 24 at the Billerica Elks Lodge.

Molina's journey into the boxing ring began at a young age, inspired by the film 'The Fighter', which chronicled the rise of Lowell boxing legend Micky Ward. He started training at the Lowell West End Gym and later with Manny Farley, his fiancée's father, at a garage-turned-gym. Farley recognized Molina's raw talent and his dedication to an intense training regimen, which includes weekly runs of over 22 miles and working out five days a week.

Molina's last professional fight was a victory over Eduardo Reis in November, showcasing his versatility and untapped potential. He aims to dominate Tejada, avenging previous losses to Nate Balakin, who has fought Tejada twice. The WBA rankings are at stake, adding to the significance of this fight.

Molina's experience in the ring is evident from his time at the Lowell Golden Gloves, where he appeared in the finals in 2019 and won the championship in 2020. He remains focused and unbothered by the crowd, a skill he honed over the years. The support of his family, particularly his mother's side with roots in Billerica, will be a familiar comfort.

Farley recalls a pivotal moment when Molina's inner drive shifted after a loss to Troy Anderson Jr. in 2019, marking the birth of a new, more determined version of himself. This transformation has contributed to Molina's rise as a formidable boxer.

The Billerica Brawl promises an exciting showdown, with Molina's skills and determination under the spotlight. His quiet nature and purposeful approach to boxing have earned him a place on the regional radar, and this fight could further solidify his reputation as a rising star in the sport.

For those interested in witnessing this highly anticipated bout, tickets can be obtained by calling (978) 441-9755. The event also features other exciting matches, including Alex Nineve and Azemir Periera Campas Junior, as well as a heavyweight scrum between Miguel Toribio-Matias and Gabe Costa.