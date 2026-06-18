Nigeria: Tinubu Aide Defends Rescue of Ex-Minister's Family, Accuses Critics of Terrorism (2026)

In a heated exchange on social media, President Bola Tinubu's special assistant, Dada Olusegun, has ignited a debate by accusing critics of former Minister Adebayo Adelabu's family rescue of having terrorist-like mindsets. This bold statement comes as a response to those who questioned the swift action taken by the Nigeria Police Force to rescue Olaide Adegoke, Adelabu's sister, and her twin sons, who were abducted in Ibadan, Oyo State, on June 3 and released on June 6.

Olusegun's defense of the police's efforts was not just a simple statement; it was a passionate plea, a call to action, and a reflection of a deeper societal issue. In his words, "If you find yourself unhappy about the rescue of a woman and her children and jump on every conspiracy to try and downplay the efforts of law enforcement, just know you’re already a terrorist. You may not be carrying weapons yet, but your mindset and theirs are essentially the same."

This statement is not just a personal opinion; it's a reflection of a broader societal trend. It highlights the double standards that often exist in our response to high-profile incidents compared to those affecting ordinary citizens. The rescue of Adelabu's family, while undoubtedly a positive outcome, has also brought to light the perceived disparities in response times to other kidnapping cases in Oyo State, including the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in the Ogbomoso area.

From my perspective, this incident raises a deeper question about the nature of our society and our collective responsibility. It's a reminder that we should not be quick to judge or criticize without understanding the full context. The swift action taken by the police in this case is a testament to their dedication and commitment to protecting the citizens. However, it also underscores the need for a more balanced and equitable approach to security and law enforcement.

What makes this particular incident fascinating is the way it has brought to the forefront the issue of public perception and the role of social media in shaping it. Olusegun's response, while strong, also highlights the importance of critical thinking and the need to avoid politicizing such incidents. In my opinion, this case serves as a reminder that we should be cautious of the narratives we promote and the voices we amplify, especially in times of crisis.

One thing that immediately stands out is the contrast between the swift action taken in this case and the perceived delays in other similar incidents. This raises a question about the underlying factors that influence our response times and the resources allocated to different parts of the country. It's a call for a more comprehensive and equitable approach to security and law enforcement, one that addresses the needs of all citizens, not just the privileged few.

What many people don't realize is that this incident is not an isolated case. It's part of a larger trend of double standards and perceived disparities in our response to security issues. This trend has implications for the social fabric of our society and the trust between the public and the authorities. It's a challenge that requires a thoughtful and nuanced approach, one that acknowledges the complexities and nuances of the issue at hand.

In conclusion, the rescue of Adebayo Adelabu's family is a positive development, but it also serves as a reminder of the challenges we face as a society. It's a call for us to reflect on our values, our priorities, and our collective responsibility to ensure that everyone, regardless of their background or status, receives the protection and support they deserve. From my perspective, this incident is a wake-up call for us to address the underlying issues that contribute to the perceived disparities in our response to security incidents and to work towards a more equitable and just society.