Nintendo Direct Dropped HUGE News! What Are YOU Playing This Weekend? (2026)

Let's dive into the world of gaming and explore the exciting plans of some industry experts for their weekend gaming adventures. From classic remakes to hidden gems, these gamers have a diverse range of choices, and their insights provide an intriguing glimpse into the gaming landscape.

A Journey Back in Time

One of the most anticipated titles mentioned is the upcoming remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. This iconic game has left an indelible mark on the industry, and its remake announcement has sparked a renewed interest. Jim Norman, the Features Editor, expresses their desire to embark on a full playthrough before the new version's release. It's a testament to the game's enduring appeal that it continues to captivate players even after all these years.

Exploring New Horizons

Mai Ladyman, the Video Producer, shares their gaming journey post-Nintendo Direct. With a secret undercover game in the works, Mai also finds time for some underwater adventures in Pokopia. The excitement for Kingdom Hearts III is palpable, leading Mai down a rabbit hole of nostalgia. It's a reminder of how gaming can transport us to different worlds and evoke a range of emotions.

Wishlist Checklists and Nostalgia Trips

Gavin Lane, the Editor, celebrates rolling the longest credits in the world on Indiana Jones. Their gaming plans include a mix of wishlist titles like Akka Arrh and El Shaddai, as well as a nostalgic trip down memory lane with Episode 1 Racer. With Wimbledon approaching, Gavin also plans to introduce the kids to Wii Sports, offering a blend of gaming and sports education.

Classic Franchises and Technological Advances

Ollie Reynolds, the Reviews Editor, opts for a classic with Zelda: Ocarina of Time on NSO, complete with an N64 controller for an authentic experience. The announcement of the remake has reignited their passion for the original. Ollie also delves into Xenoblade Chronicles on the Switch 2, showcasing the game's evolution with enhanced visuals and performance.

Niche Titles and Community Excitement

Gonçalo Lopes, a Contributor, explores the unique charm of XGRA: Extreme-G Racing Association, a departure from traditional franchise entries. Gonçalo's gaming plans also include Sky Crawlers: Innocent Aces and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. The announcement of Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 for the Switch 2 has Gonçalo grinning like a madman, reflecting the excitement within the gaming community. Beholgar 2 on the eShop is an added bonus, showcasing the diverse range of titles available.

Timeless Classics and Modern Twists

Kate Gray, another Contributor, embraces the sunny weather with a unique gaming plan. Kate will be tackling the new James Bond game and Slay The Spire 2, showcasing the appeal of modern takes on classic genres. It's a reminder that gaming offers something for everyone, regardless of the weather or personal preferences.

A Broader Perspective

What makes these gaming plans particularly fascinating is the insight they provide into the diverse nature of the gaming industry. From remakes and sequels to hidden gems and niche titles, there's something for every type of gamer. The passion and excitement shared by these experts highlight the impact gaming has on our lives, offering escapism, nostalgia, and a sense of community.

So, as we look forward to our own weekend gaming adventures, let's take a moment to appreciate the vast and ever-evolving world of gaming. It's a world where classic franchises evolve, hidden gems shine, and communities come together to share their love for this incredible art form.