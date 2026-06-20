Noah Kahan Fights Ticket Scalping: Vermont's New Law Explained! (2026)

Noah Kahan, the chart-topping Vermont-born singer-songwriter, has been making waves in the music industry with his recent success and advocacy for fan-friendly ticket policies. Kahan's efforts to combat ticket scalping and predatory resale practices in his home state have been particularly noteworthy, demonstrating his commitment to ensuring a fair and accessible experience for concertgoers.

A Star's Influence in Vermont

Kahan's influence in Vermont politics is notable, as he testified before the Vermont State Senate to support bill H.512, which caps ticket resale prices at 110% of the original value for concerts and other live events. This legislation, officially approved by Governor Phil Scott, reflects a growing trend across the country to protect fans from excessive ticket markups. Maine, New York, and California have also introduced similar bills, with the backing of organizations like the National Independent Venue Association, which has long criticized the predatory ticket resale market.

Kahan's personal connection to this issue is evident in his testimony. As an artist passionate about the fan experience, he understands the impact of predatory resale practices. By advocating for safe and accessible ticket exchanges, Kahan aims to eliminate the profit motive that drives scalpers, ensuring that fans can enjoy concerts without being gouged.

A Fan-Centric Approach

Kahan's actions go beyond mere advocacy. For his Great Divide Tour, he implemented an identity check software on Ticketmaster to prevent bots from purchasing tickets, and he introduced a face value exchange system, allowing tickets to be resold only at their original purchase price. These measures demonstrate his dedication to creating a fair and transparent ticket-buying process.

A Record-Breaking Year

Noah Kahan's 2026 has been record-breaking, with his album 'The Great Divide' achieving a No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 and breaking records for the third biggest week for an album this year. This success builds upon his breakthrough hit 'Stick Season,' which propelled him from a club act to a stadium headliner. Kahan's ability to connect with fans and his commitment to making the music industry more accessible and fan-friendly are undoubtedly contributing factors to his rapid rise.

Personal Perspective

In my opinion, Noah Kahan's efforts to combat ticket scalping and his focus on fan-centric practices are commendable. His actions not only benefit Vermonters but also set a precedent for the industry. By prioritizing accessibility and transparency, Kahan is reshaping the concert experience, ensuring that fans can enjoy live music without the burden of excessive costs. This approach is a refreshing change and a much-needed development in the music business.

Kahan's success and advocacy make him a role model for artists and fans alike, proving that a commitment to ethical practices can coexist with commercial success. As he continues to rise in the industry, his influence on shaping a more equitable and fan-friendly music landscape will undoubtedly be significant.