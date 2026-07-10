Norman Rockwell's 'So You Want to See the President!' - The Art, the Lawsuit, and the Love Story (2026)

Norman Rockwell's iconic 1943 series, 'So You Want to See the President!', has recently been put on public display, igniting a fascinating tale of art, history, and serendipity. This piece, commissioned by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's press secretary, Stephen Early, offers a unique glimpse into the everyday lives of Americans during World War II. But what makes this story truly captivating is the unexpected love story it sparked, and the legal battle that ensued over the ownership of Rockwell's original paintings.

A Window into Wartime America

Rockwell's meticulous attention to detail and his ability to capture human emotions in his vignettes of everyday life are on full display in this series. The painting depicts a bustling scene in the West Wing of the White House, with a long line of people waiting to see the President, along with Secret Service officers, White House reporters, Miss America, and various other characters. The artwork was a commissioned piece, with Early aiming to showcase Roosevelt as accessible and engaged with the American people during a time when information about the White House was limited to newspapers and radio.

The Miss America Connection

One of the most intriguing aspects of this series is the identity of the Miss America depicted in the painting. According to the White House Historical Association, it is Rosemary LaPlanche, who won the title in 1941. However, there is some controversy surrounding this claim. Another family asserts that Rockwell used their mother, Marie McIntyre, as a model for the Miss America, with McIntyre having won beauty pageants in Washington, D.C. This raises an interesting question about the role of artistic license and the potential impact of these choices on the overall message of the artwork.

A Love Story Unfolds

The series also has a romantic twist. Eloise English, a member of the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service), is featured in the painting wearing a white uniform. In reality, she wore her 'dress blues' during her visit to the White House. However, Rockwell's depiction of her in white caught the eye of her future husband, Thomas English Davies, a fighter pilot. He was so taken with the painting that he tracked down Eloise, leading to their marriage. This serendipitous encounter highlights the power of art to connect people and create unexpected narratives.

Ownership and Legal Battles

The story takes an intriguing turn with the legal battle over the ownership of Rockwell's original paintings. After Stephen Early's death, the artwork was gifted to his daughter, Helen Elam. However, in 2017, other family members claimed part ownership, leading to a lengthy legal dispute. The case eventually reached the federal courts, with a judge ruling in favor of Elam's sole ownership. This battle underscores the complexities of inheritance and the potential for art to become a contested asset.

A Public Display

The White House Historical Association recently acquired the paintings for $7.25 million and has put them on public display, offering a unique opportunity for the general public to view Rockwell's work. This display is particularly significant, as it allows people to connect with the artwork and the historical context in which it was created. It also serves as a reminder of the enduring power of art to capture the human experience and spark unexpected connections.

In my opinion, this story is a testament to the enduring power of art to connect people, spark emotions, and even influence our lives in unexpected ways. It also highlights the complexities of ownership and the potential for art to become a contested asset. As we reflect on this fascinating tale, we are reminded of the importance of preserving and sharing historical artifacts, and the role they play in shaping our understanding of the past.