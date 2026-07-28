North American Riders Take on the 2026 Tour de France: A Comprehensive Guide (2026)

The 2026 Tour de France is set to be a spectacle, with a diverse field of riders from North America taking center stage. Among the eight riders from the continent, six are Americans, one is Canadian, and one is Mexican, marking a significant presence for North America in cycling's biggest race. The story of this year's Tour is particularly intriguing for Mexico, as Isaac del Toro makes his long-awaited debut, becoming the first Mexican to start the Tour since Miguel Arroyo in 1997. This return is a momentous occasion, as only three riders from Mexico have ever competed in the race, with Raúl Alcalá being the first in 1986.

Del Toro, a 22-year-old from Baja California, is one of the most promising young stage racers in the peloton. His impressive season, which includes victories at the UAE Tour, Tirreno-Adriatico, and Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, has set the stage for a memorable Tour debut. Del Toro's primary role will be to support Tadej Pogačar in his pursuit of another yellow jersey, but his talent and ambition suggest that he could also challenge for stage victories and even podium positions.

The United States provides the backbone of the North American contingent, with six starters, one more than in 2025 and about the average over the past 15 years. Matteo Jorgenson, the highest-ranked American in the peloton, is a versatile rider who can climb, time trial, and maintain consistency over three weeks. His main task will be to support Jonas Vingegaard in his challenge for the yellow jersey, but he could also be given the freedom to chase stage wins later in the race.

Sepp Kuss, the most popular American rider in the peloton, is back for another Tour de France, and he will sacrifice everything to help Vingegaard win the maillot jaune. Kuss has become cycling's ultimate super-domestique, playing a pivotal role in nearly every Visma Grand Tour triumph of the modern era. His return to the Tour is a significant moment, as he remains the last American to win a Grand Tour, having won the 2023 Vuelta a España.

Brandon McNulty, another member of the UAE Emirates-XRG squad, is back at the Tour de France for the first time since 2022. He is a trusted lieutenant for Pogačar and will help control the tempo deep into the mountains. McNulty's versatility and stage-winning experience make him a valuable asset to the team, and he could become just the third American to win stages in all three Grand Tours with a stage win.

Derek Gee-West, Canada's lone representative, is a late addition to the Lidl-Trek squad after Giulio Ciccone opted to skip the race. Gee-West had been expected to target the Vuelta a España, but he is back at the Tour after finishing ninth overall in 2024. Lidl-Trek will lean on him in the mountains, where his engine should make him one of the team's most important helpers for Juan Ayuso.

Sean Quinn, a 26-year-old from California, returns for his second Tour after fighting through two difficult seasons marked by a second knee surgery last winter. Quinn joins an EF Education-EasyPost team focused on hunting stage victories, and without a GC contender, he should have opportunities to chase breakaways on the Tour's hilly and medium mountain stages.

Quinn Simmons, a 25-year-old from Colorado, returns for his fourth Tour de France determined to finally claim the stage victory that's so far eluded him. Simmons will wear the U.S. national champion's jersey at the Tour for the third time, giving American fans another chance to cheer one of the peloton's most aggressive attackers. Lidl-Trek will be racing to support Juan Ayuso, but Simmons is hopeful he will get a few shots at breakaways on the Tour's rolling and medium mountain stages.

The presence of these North American riders in the 2026 Tour de France is a testament to the growing strength and diversity of cycling in the region. From del Toro's long-awaited debut to Kuss' continued dominance, the Tour promises to be an exciting spectacle, with these riders playing pivotal roles in shaping the race's outcome. As the race unfolds, fans can expect to see some memorable moments and perhaps even a North American winner, as these riders push the boundaries of what is possible in cycling's biggest race.