North Dakota State Bison's Risky Move to FBS: Is It Worth It? (2026)

The decision by North Dakota State University (NDSU) to join the Mountain West Conference and the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) is a bold move, but one that carries significant risks and rewards. This transition from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) is not just about the potential for greater success; it's about the very survival and growth of the program. Personally, I think this move is a necessary step for NDSU to remain competitive and relevant in the ever-evolving landscape of college football. What makes this particularly fascinating is the delicate balance between the allure of the top tier and the challenges of the transition. In my opinion, the risks are real, but so are the opportunities. From my perspective, the key lies in understanding the broader implications and the psychological impact on both the university and its fans. One thing that immediately stands out is the stark contrast between the FCS and the FBS. The FCS, once a vibrant and competitive division, is now in a state of stagnation. The fan base, once enthusiastic, has grown apathetic, with dwindling attendance and a sense of stagnation. This is a common trend in many FCS programs, where the excitement of the past has faded, and the future looks bleak. What many people don't realize is that the FCS is not just a subdivision; it's a reflection of the changing priorities and resources in college athletics. The reality is that the FCS is not getting better; it's getting worse. The departure of schools like James Madison, Georgia Southern, and Appalachian State has left a void, and the remaining programs are struggling to maintain their competitiveness. This raises a deeper question: Is the FCS a dying subdivision? If you take a step back and think about it, the risks of staying in the FCS are clear. The program was on a treadmill, sprinting at full speed just to stay in place. The coaches, players, and administrators felt the strain, and the donors, once generous, became complacent. Everything seemed stuck, and the future looked bleak. This was the risk of staying in the FCS—a risk of stagnation and decline. The move to the FBS, however, is a leap into the unknown. It's a chance to reinvent the program and tap into a new level of excitement and opportunity. The bigger risk was staying in the FCS and knowing exactly what the future looked like. The FBS, with its higher costs and greater challenges, offers a chance for NDSU to compete at the highest level and potentially qualify for the College Football Playoff. It's a risk worth taking, especially when compared to the stagnation of the FCS. The transition to the FBS is not without its challenges. Will there be enough money? Will the Bison be good enough? Can they someday qualify for the College Football Playoff? Will they remain relevant in college football? Will fans embrace the new league and opponents? These are all legitimate concerns. However, the potential rewards are significant. The FBS offers a chance for NDSU to become a national powerhouse, to attract top talent, and to build a legacy that will outlast the FCS. The move also raises a psychological question: How will the fans respond to the new league and opponents? Will they embrace the change or resist it? The answer lies in the hearts and minds of the fans, and it's a question that will be answered in the coming years. In conclusion, the decision to join the Mountain West Conference and the FBS is a bold move with significant risks and rewards. It's a chance for NDSU to reinvent itself and tap into a new level of excitement and opportunity. The future is uncertain, but the potential for success is real. This move is a necessary step for NDSU to remain competitive and relevant in the ever-evolving landscape of college football.