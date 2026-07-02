Northern Ireland's New School Behaviour Tsar: Expert Tips for Teachers (2026)

In the world of education, the role of a 'school behaviour tsar' might sound like something out of a fairy tale, but it's a very real and important position. This time, we're taking a closer look at Northern Ireland's new school behaviour tsar, who is bringing a fresh perspective to the issue of discipline in schools. The appointment of this tsar is a significant move, as it reflects a growing recognition of the importance of behaviour management in education. But what does this mean for schools, and how might it impact the lives of students and teachers alike? Let's dive in and explore the key ideas and implications of this new role.

A New Approach to School Behaviour

The appointment of a school behaviour tsar is a bold move, and it's one that is designed to address the growing concerns around behaviour in schools. The tsar, in this case, is Dr. John Bennett, who has a wealth of experience in the field of behaviour management. Bennett's approach is rooted in the idea that schools need to establish a culture of good behaviour, and this starts with clear rules and consequences. In my opinion, this is a refreshing and much-needed perspective, as it challenges the notion that strict discipline is always the best approach.

One of the key insights that Bennett brings to the table is the importance of predictability. He argues that schools need to have a system of behaviour management that is both clear and predictable. This means that students need to know what to expect, and that the consequences of their actions are fair and consistent. In my view, this is a crucial aspect of behaviour management, as it helps to build trust and respect between students and teachers.

The Role of Boundaries and Consequences

Bennett's emphasis on boundaries and consequences is a fascinating aspect of his approach. He believes that schools need to be rigorous in their behaviour management, but also flexible enough to accommodate the needs of individual students. This is where the comparison to driving on the road comes in - just as everyone should follow the rules of the road, but there are exceptions for emergency vehicles, so too should schools have a system of behaviour management that is both consistent and adaptable.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the way that Bennett challenges the notion that strict discipline is always the best approach. He argues that schools need to focus on teaching students how to do the right thing, rather than simply imposing penalties. This is a more holistic and long-term approach, and one that I believe has the potential to make a real difference in schools.

The Impact of Social and Cultural Factors

Another interesting aspect of Bennett's perspective is his recognition of the impact of social and cultural factors on behaviour in schools. He acknowledges that things like social media, Covid, and the increasing complexities of needs and special educational needs can all contribute to the growing issue of behaviour in schools. This is a nuanced and thoughtful approach, as it acknowledges the broader context in which behaviour management operates.

What many people don't realize is that behaviour management is not just about imposing rules and consequences. It's about creating a supportive and inclusive environment where students feel valued and respected. This is a critical aspect of behaviour management, and one that Bennett seems to understand well.

The Way Forward

The appointment of a school behaviour tsar is a significant development, and it's one that has the potential to make a real difference in schools. Bennett's approach is refreshing and thought-provoking, and it challenges us to think about behaviour management in a new and innovative way. In my opinion, this is a crucial step forward in the ongoing debate around discipline in schools.

If you take a step back and think about it, the role of a school behaviour tsar is not just about imposing rules and consequences. It's about creating a culture of good behaviour that is both predictable and adaptable. This is a complex and challenging task, but one that is essential if we are to create a supportive and inclusive environment for all students. As Bennett says, behaviour is fundamental to a child's success at school, and it's time we took it seriously.