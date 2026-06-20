Nottingham Forest Transfer Targets: Premier League Free Agents to Watch in 2026 (2026)

Nottingham Forest's summer transfer window is shaping up to be an intriguing one, with the club looking to bolster their squad without breaking the bank. The Reds, as they are affectionately known, have a history of making smart signings, and their recent success in the transfer market has been a testament to their astute approach. With a focus on retaining the core of their squad and adding just a few key players, Forest are poised to challenge for European places in the 2026/27 season.

One of the most notable aspects of Forest's strategy is their ability to identify and secure free agents who can provide value without the hefty price tags often associated with top-tier signings. This approach is particularly evident in their previous acquisition of full-back Ola Aina, a move that proved to be a masterstroke. As the club prepares for another potential free agent coup, several players are coming to the end of their contracts at Premier League clubs, presenting an opportunity for Forest to strengthen their ranks.

Among the free agents, former Forest goalkeeper Karl Darlow and ex-City Ground loanee Sam Byram stand out as potential targets. Darlow, known for his reliable performances, could provide a solid backup option in goal, while Byram, a versatile full-back, would offer depth in a position where Forest have had their fair share of challenges in recent seasons. Additionally, the likes of Stefan Ortega, Willy Boly, Angus Gunn, and Omar Richards are also coming to the end of their deals, providing Forest with further options to consider.

However, it's not just about the players leaving; the incoming free agents are also worth considering. The list includes some familiar names and potential gems. For instance, Ross Barkley from Aston Villa, Matai Akinmboni and Fraser Forster from Bournemouth, and Rico Henry from Brentford all bring a wealth of experience and skill to the table. Similarly, Adam Webster, Solly March, Joël Veltman, and James Milner from Brighton and Hove Albion, as well as Josh Laurent, Martin Dúbravka, and Václav Hladky from Burnley, could provide solid contributions to various positions.

The free agent market offers a unique opportunity for Forest to strengthen their squad without the financial burden often associated with high-profile signings. By carefully assessing the available talent, Forest can identify players who can make an immediate impact and contribute to the team's success in the upcoming season. As the transfer window heats up, the club's fans eagerly await the announcements, hoping that their beloved team will emerge stronger and more competitive than ever before.