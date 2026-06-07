Nottinghamshire Pub for Sale: The Nottingham Knight (2026)

In the ever-evolving landscape of the hospitality industry, the recent announcement by Greene King that it is putting up for sale a well-known Nottinghamshire pub, The Nottingham Knight, is a significant development. This move, part of a broader shake-up of its 2,500 pub estate across the UK, raises a host of questions and implications that are worth exploring. Personally, I think this is a fascinating development, not just for the local community but also for the broader pub and hospitality sector.

A Prime Location, A Troubled Business

The Nottingham Knight, situated off the A60 Loughborough Road, is in a prime location. According to Right Move, it occupies a "prominent roadside position" and is passed by around 64,000 vehicles each day. This is a significant advantage for any business, especially one that serves a menu of steaks, chicken, kofta and halloumi skewers, rainbow grain salads, and 26 different types of burgers. However, the pub's recent reviews paint a different picture.

One reviewer noted, "Boring menu, rainbow salads are not pub classics, never ever. We struggled to find something we liked so will not be returning whilst this menu is in place. Too many burgers (26!!). No wonder it was very quiet." This is a common issue in the hospitality industry, where the menu can make or break a pub's success. In my opinion, the pub's menu needs a refresh to appeal to a broader audience.

The Broader Implications

The sale of The Nottingham Knight is not an isolated incident. It comes on the heels of the recent closure of another Greene King pub in Nottinghamshire, the Beekeeper in Chilwell. This raises a deeper question: what does this mean for the future of pubs in the region? Is it a sign of the changing times, where the hospitality industry is undergoing a significant transformation? Or is it a temporary setback, and the pub will find a new lease of life under new ownership?

The Future of Pubs

From my perspective, the sale of The Nottingham Knight is a wake-up call for the pub and hospitality sector. It is a reminder that the industry is not immune to the economic cycles and changing consumer preferences. The pub's prime location and potential for growth are undeniable, but the current menu and management need to be addressed. In my opinion, the new owners will need to bring fresh ideas and a new vision to make the pub a success.

Conclusion

The sale of The Nottingham Knight is a significant development in the hospitality industry. It is a reminder that the industry is dynamic and ever-changing, and businesses need to adapt to stay relevant. The pub's prime location and potential for growth are undeniable, but the current menu and management need to be addressed. In my opinion, the new owners will need to bring fresh ideas and a new vision to make the pub a success. This is a fascinating development, and I am eager to see how it unfolds.