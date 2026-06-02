NRL Round 13 Preview: Haas Returns, Origin Stars in Doubt (2026)

Get ready for an exciting weekend of NRL action as we delve into the late mail and team news for Round 13 of the 2026 Telstra Premiership. With the Origin series underway, all eyes are on the players who will be backing up from the grueling interstate clash. Let's dive into the key talking points and the intriguing lineup changes across the league.

Sharks vs Sea Eagles

The Sharks will be without star halfback Nicho Hynes due to a calf injury, opening the door for debutant Niwhai Puru to partner Braydon Trindall in the halves. Coach Craig Fitzgibbon is hopeful that his Origin players, including Blayke Brailey, Addin Fonua-Blake, and Briton Nikora, will be able to back up, but he's not taking any risks. Cameron McInnes will start at lock in his 100th game for the club, and the backline remains strong with the return of Ronaldo Mulitalo and Jesse Ramien.

On the other side, the Sea Eagles will be without centre Tolu Koula, who failed a HIA in the Origin opener. Coach Kieran Foran is taking a long-game approach, resting Koula and Haumole Olakau'atu to ensure their freshness. Back-rower Ben Trbojevic has been cleared to play after a head injury assessment.

Knights vs Eels

Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga is named to back up from Origin, but a decision on his participation will be made closer to game time. If rested, Fletcher Hunt is likely to move to fullback. Prop Jacob Saifiti, who wasn't used by the Blues, is good to go for Newcastle.

For the Eels, fullback Isaiah Iongi returns from an ankle injury, with Joash Papalii shifting to five-eighth. Skipper Junior Paulo is out for eight weeks due to a knee injury, and Jack Williams will captain the side in his absence.

Wests Tigers vs Bulldogs

Wests Tigers welcome back several key players, including fullback Jahream Bula, skipper Api Koroisau, lock Alex Twal, and outside back Heamasi Makasini. Sunia Turuva and Makasini form a new centre pairing, with Taylan May and Patrick Herbert both missing.

The Bulldogs have a few changes too, with captain Stephen Crichton named on the extended bench and monitored post-Origin. Fellow Blue Matt Burton is likely to play after limited game time on Wednesday night. The loss of back-rower Jacob Preston sees Jaeman Salmon move to the second row, and Harry Hayes starts at lock.

Storm vs Roosters

The Storm have named their Origin stars Cameron Munster, Harry Grant, and Trent Loiero in the starting side for a crucial Saturday clash. Emerging playmaker Keagan Russell-Smith is listed in the reserves and could step into the halves if needed. Shawn Blore drops out due to HIA protocol, with Alec Macdonald taking his place.

The Roosters have named their Origin representatives, including James Tedesco, Victor Radley, Reece Robson, Rob Toia, Lindsay Collins, and Sam Walker, but their fitness will be assessed on Friday. Billy Smith makes his return from a knee injury, replacing Daniel Tupou on the wing.

Broncos vs Dragons

The premiers receive a huge boost with prop Payne Haas set to play his first game since Round 7. Back-rower Brendan Piakura is also named, and Haas is excited to be back on the field. Kotoni Staggs, Ezra Mam, Gehamat Shibasaki, and Pat Carrigan have all been named to back up from Origin, and will be monitored.

The Dragons welcome back centre Moses Suli from a back injury, and hooker Jacob Liddle is good to go after a hamstring issue. However, Hayden Buchanan, Jaydn Su'A, and Christian Tuipulotu are out due to injuries.

Raiders vs Cowboys

The Raiders are set to have Origin debutant Ethan Strange and back-rower Hudson Young back in action. Centre Seb Kris returns after missing the Dolphins game with a quad injury. Daine Laurie starts at lock due to Jayden Brailey's concussion.

Cowboys skipper Reuben Cotter, who played a solid 56 minutes in Origin One, is expected to back up. Jason Taumalolo slides to prop, and Matt Lodge moves to the bench. Winger Murray Taulagi makes his return from a concussion lay-off, with Robert Derby shifting to the interchange.

Panthers vs Warriors

The Panthers have named their Origin reps Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo, Casey McLean, and Brian To'o in the reserves, with their participation to be determined by their recovery. Star back-rower Liam Martin returns from a knee injury, and Izack Tago and Luke Garner are named in the centres.

The Warriors have a few changes, with the loss of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to a season-ending ACL injury. Adam Pompey moves into the centres, and Marata Niukore joins the bench. Dragons-bound playmaker Luke Metcalf is listed among the reserves, eyeing his first NRL appearance since Round 5.

As we head into Round 13, these late mail updates and team news provide an intriguing glimpse into the strategies and challenges faced by each team. Personally, I think the impact of Origin on player availability and performance will be a key factor in determining the outcomes of these matches. It's an exciting time for NRL fans, and I can't wait to see how these teams adapt and perform under the pressure.