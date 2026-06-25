NSW Blues: Time for Changes After Disappointing Origin Series Loss (2026)

The Blues' disappointing performance in Origin II has sparked a heated debate about the team's future direction. Neil Breen, a seasoned sports editor, dissects the situation, offering a scathing critique of the team's lack of skill and professionalism. He highlights the need for significant changes, starting with the coaching staff and management.

Breen begins by emphasizing the team's collective failure, describing it as 'amateur hour'. He criticizes the players' performance, suggesting they lacked the necessary skill and professionalism. The author then delves into the selection process, accusing the coaching staff of poor judgment. He predicts a backlash for coach Laurie Daley and his team of advisers, implying a need for accountability.

The article then shifts focus to the opposing team, Queensland, praising their dynamic and skilled performance. Breen contrasts this with the Blues' stagnant and aging approach, suggesting that the team's premiership winners may not be enough to compete. He recommends a series of player swaps, including James Tedesco, Dylan Edwards, Stephen Crichton, Latrell Mitchell, and Tom Trbojevic, to revitalize the team.

Breen also criticizes the team management's decisions, particularly the axing of Haumole Olakau'atu and the underutilization of Api Koroisau. He suggests that the Blues' struggles extend beyond the field, pointing to the NSWRL headquarters' role in the team's success or failure. The author speculates about the potential involvement of Dave Trodden, the chief executive, and the future coaching prospects of Ivan Cleary.

In conclusion, Breen suggests that the Blues' fate lies in the hands of the coaching staff and management. He implies that a complete overhaul is necessary, potentially involving the Panthers brigade, and questions the role of individuals like Fletcher Sharpe. The article ends with a provocative idea, suggesting that the series loss in Brisbane could lead to significant changes at the top, with the NSWRL headquarters under scrutiny.