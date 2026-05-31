NSW Women's Origin: Historic Clean Sweep! Fressard's Try Seals the Deal (2026)

The Blues' Triumph: A New Era in Women's State of Origin

What a moment in sports history! New South Wales has just achieved something unprecedented—a clean sweep in the Women’s State of Origin series. But let’s not just celebrate the win; let’s dive into what this means for the sport, the players, and the future of women’s rugby league.

The Match That Sealed It All



The final game, a 12-4 victory over Queensland, was a masterclass in resilience and strategy. Personally, I think what makes this particularly fascinating is how the Blues managed to dominate without ever truly pulling away. The scoreline doesn’t tell the full story—Queensland fought tooth and nail, and the margin across all three matches was a mere 17 points. This raises a deeper question: Is NSW’s victory a testament to their brilliance, or does it highlight the narrowing gap between the two teams?

Jayme Fressard’s Moment of Glory



One thing that immediately stands out is Jayme Fressard’s match-winning try. Her post-game comment about ‘backing herself’ is more than just a soundbite—it’s a mindset that encapsulates the Blues’ approach this series. What many people don’t realize is that moments like these are often the result of months of preparation and trust in the system. Fressard’s try wasn’t just about speed; it was about reading the game, exploiting fatigue, and executing under pressure.

Coaching Mastery: John Strange’s Blueprint



In my opinion, the real hero of this series is coach John Strange. With five wins out of six matches, he’s built a team that’s not just talented but deeply connected. Fressard’s praise for ‘Strangey’ isn’t just player-coach politeness—it’s a reflection of his ability to foster unity and purpose. If you take a step back and think about it, this is the kind of leadership that transforms good teams into dynasties.

Queensland’s Silver Lining



While the Maroons lost, they’re far from defeated. Chantay Kiria-Ratu’s emergence as a playmaker is a detail I find especially interesting. Her confidence grew with each game, and her performance in the final match suggests she could be a cornerstone for Queensland’s future. What this really suggests is that the Maroons are building something special, even if it didn’t pay off this year.

The Unsung Heroes: Olivia Kernick and the Blues’ Defense



A detail that I find especially interesting is Olivia Kernick’s performance. With 33 tackles and 199 run metres, she was the Blues’ unsung hero. Her pulverizing tackle on Jasmine Peters wasn’t just a highlight—it was a statement. What this really suggests is that modern rugby league isn’t just about scoring tries; it’s about the grind, the defense, and the willingness to do the dirty work.

Broader Implications: The Rise of Women’s Rugby League



This series isn’t just about NSW vs. Queensland—it’s about the growth of women’s rugby league as a whole. The fact that this was the first clean sweep since the series expanded to three matches in 2024 speaks volumes about the sport’s evolution. From my perspective, this is just the beginning. With more investment, visibility, and talent coming through the ranks, we’re on the cusp of a golden era.

Final Thoughts: What’s Next?



As the Blues celebrate, and the Maroons regroup, I can’t help but wonder: What’s next for Women’s State of Origin? Will NSW continue their dominance, or will Queensland bounce back stronger? Personally, I think the rivalry is only going to intensify. What makes this particularly fascinating is that both teams are pushing each other to new heights, ensuring that the sport itself is the ultimate winner.

If you take a step back and think about it, this series wasn’t just about wins and losses—it was about progress, passion, and the power of sport to inspire. And that, in my opinion, is what makes it truly unforgettable.