Nutraverse News: Influencer Rules, Creatine Chews, and Protein Powder Probe (2026)

The Nutraverse is a bustling hub of activity, with recent developments in influencer marketing, protein powders, and creatine chews taking center stage. Here's a deep dive into these trends, offering a unique perspective on each.

Influencer Marketing Guidelines: A Necessary Step Towards Responsibility

The European Federation of Associations of Health Product Manufacturers (EHPM) has taken a bold step by introducing guidelines for influencers in the supplement sector. This move is a response to the rapid growth of influencer marketing, which has raised concerns about vulnerable consumers being misled. Saskia Geurts, from the Dutch trade association NPN, highlights the importance of this initiative, emphasizing the need for self-regulation in an industry with strict health regulations. She argues that influencers, often unaware of these regulations, can inadvertently spread misinformation. This guidance is a crucial step towards ensuring responsible and transparent communication, protecting consumers and maintaining the industry's integrity.

MuscleBlaze's Creatine Chews: A Lifestyle and Cognitive Health Revolution

India's MuscleBlaze has tapped into a growing market for creatine, a supplement that has traditionally been associated with gym-goers. By introducing creatine chews, the company aims to cater to a broader audience, including those interested in cognitive health. Kaustuv Paliwal, senior vice president, notes the increasing chatter about creatine's benefits, thanks to influencers like neuroscientist-podcaster Andrew Huberman. Huberman's ability to simplify complex knowledge has played a significant role in the supplement's surge in popularity. This shift in creatine's perception highlights a broader trend of supplements becoming more accessible and tailored to diverse health needs.

NPA's Engagement with Texas AG: Navigating Regulatory Challenges

The Natural Products Association (NPA) has initiated talks with the Texas attorney general's office regarding an industry-wide investigation into protein powder manufacturers. The focus is on heavy metal contamination, with concerns raised about lead and cadmium. Daniel Fabricant, CEO and president of NPA, emphasizes the industry's commitment to consumer safety while questioning the validity of third-party testing. This engagement underscores the complex relationship between supplement manufacturers and regulatory bodies, with the NPA striving to provide an industry perspective. The investigation highlights the need for robust quality control measures and transparent communication to address consumer concerns and ensure compliance with legal standards.