NVIDIA DGX Station for Windows: A Trillion-Parameter AI Supercomputer on Every Enterprise Desk (2026)

In a groundbreaking move, NVIDIA has unveiled the DGX Station for Windows, a powerful deskside AI supercomputer that promises to revolutionize enterprise AI development and deployment. This innovative system, built on the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip, is set to arrive in the fourth quarter of this year, offering an unprecedented level of AI capabilities right at the user's desk.

What makes this announcement particularly fascinating is the bridge it creates between the Linux-dominated world of heavy-duty AI workloads and the Windows-centric realm of everyday enterprise operations. Historically, these two spheres have operated separately, with Linux-based data centers handling complex AI tasks while Windows-powered devices managed routine business applications. Now, with DGX Station, NVIDIA is bringing these worlds together, empowering enterprises to develop and run AI agents directly within their Windows ecosystem.

Unlocking AI Potential on Windows

The DGX Station for Windows is designed to support NVIDIA OpenShell on Windows, leveraging new security and containment primitives. This integration enables enterprise developers, researchers, engineers, designers, and data scientists to harness the full potential of AI within their familiar Windows environment. By providing the necessary compute power, DGX Station allows businesses to build and deploy AI across their existing workflows and applications, enhancing productivity and efficiency.

A Secure and Managed Platform

One of the key advantages of DGX Station for Windows is its secure and managed platform. For enterprise IT teams, this means a seamless extension of their existing Windows security, compliance, and fleet management infrastructure to GB300 deployments. AI agents can be deployed and operated within this managed environment, governed by familiar Microsoft tools, ensuring a smooth and secure integration process.

Broadening AI Horizons

The impact of DGX Station extends beyond simple chatbot interactions. Enterprise AI is evolving towards agentic inference, where AI agents operate continuously, reason in real-time, and directly connect to enterprise applications and workflows. With DGX Station, enterprises can build and run agents with frontier intelligence locally, supporting AI models of up to a trillion parameters. This opens up new possibilities for intelligent assistants in 3D design and engineering applications, automating repetitive tasks and accelerating productivity.

A Collaborative Effort

The development of DGX Station for Windows is a testament to the strong partnership between NVIDIA and Microsoft. Together, they have created a dedicated agent infrastructure that brings the full spectrum of NVIDIA AI to slim laptops and small desktop PCs. This collaboration extends from frontier agents to personal agents, ensuring a seamless AI experience across various Windows devices.

Secure Agent Development

Autonomous agents require a secure runtime environment to govern their actions and interactions. DGX Station provides an ideal platform for Windows users to build and run always-on, autonomous agents locally and securely. NVIDIA OpenShell, an open-source, secure-by-design runtime, ensures that security and privacy policies are enforced at the system level, preventing agents from overriding policies or leaking sensitive data.

A Versatile AI Workstation

DGX Station for Windows is designed to cater to a wide range of enterprise AI workflows. Whether it's autonomous agent deployment, frontier model development, high-throughput inference, data science, or physical AI, DGX Station offers the necessary tools and performance. It can serve as a dedicated AI supercomputer for individual developers or as a shared local compute node for entire teams, with seamless scalability to GB300 in the data center or cloud.

Global Availability

NVIDIA's DGX Station for Windows is expected to be available from a diverse range of partners, including ASUS, Dell Technologies, GIGABYTE, HP, MSI, and Supermicro, starting in the fourth quarter of this year. This global ecosystem ensures that enterprises worldwide can benefit from this groundbreaking AI solution.

Conclusion

With the introduction of DGX Station for Windows, NVIDIA has taken a giant leap forward in bringing AI supercomputing capabilities to the enterprise deskside. This innovative system, powered by the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip, promises to revolutionize the way enterprises develop and deploy AI agents, bridging the gap between Linux-based AI workloads and Windows-centric business operations. As we move towards an era of always-on AI agents, DGX Station offers a secure, managed, and versatile platform, empowering enterprises to unlock the full potential of AI within their organizations.