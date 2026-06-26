NVIDIA DSX: The Complete Playbook for AI Factory Infrastructure (2026)

NVIDIA's DSX platform is a game-changer for infrastructure builders, offering a comprehensive playbook to create AI factories. It's not just about chips; it's about providing a complete framework to design, deploy, and operate AI factories at scale. This platform is a testament to NVIDIA's commitment to being the only company that builds the full AI factory, aligning every layer of the stack across compute, software, facilities, and partner technologies.

One of the key features of DSX is its focus on maximizing token performance per megawatt. The DSX MaxLPS software is a suite of technologies that combines liquid cooling and in-rack optimizations to enable operators to run up to 40% more GPUs at their most energy-efficient operating point with minimal impact on workload performance. This is a significant advancement in AI infrastructure, as it directly addresses the challenge of balancing performance and energy efficiency.

The DSX OS software is another crucial component of the platform. It's an open-source, modular software designed specifically for AI factory operations. It provides lifecycle management, intelligence scheduling, runtime consistency, health automation, resiliency, multi-tenant operations, and platform services. This level of modularity and customization is essential for building and managing complex AI factories.

The DSX platform also includes a range of other features, such as the DSX Reference Design, which provides validated AI factory architectures, and DSX Sim, a high-fidelity simulation layer for the AI factory lifecycle. These tools help NVIDIA, partners, and customers model, validate, and optimize infrastructure decisions, ensuring that AI factories are designed and deployed efficiently and effectively.

NVIDIA's partnership with industry-leading system manufacturers in Taiwan is a testament to the platform's growing ecosystem. These partnerships are expanding the DSX ecosystem, supporting the buildout of AI factories with extreme codesign at their core. This includes the adoption of DSX Sim by system manufacturers, which deepens integration with software partners and expands the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint ecosystem.

The DSX platform is also being used in a commercial, multi-megawatt pilot with Emerald AI and Silicon Valley Power. This pilot demonstrates grid-responsive AI factories that can dynamically adjust power consumption in response to utility signals while protecting AI workload performance. This is a significant step towards safeguarding grid reliability and affordability for customers while unlocking additional power capacity to support AI growth.

In conclusion, NVIDIA's DSX platform is a powerful tool for infrastructure builders, offering a comprehensive playbook to create AI factories. It's a testament to NVIDIA's commitment to innovation and its role as a leader in the AI industry. With its focus on maximizing token performance, modular software, and a growing ecosystem of partners, DSX is poised to revolutionize the way AI factories are built and operated.