NYCFC Signs Bénie Traoré: What to Expect from the New Designated Player? (2026)

New York City FC has made a significant addition to their attacking lineup with the acquisition of Ivory Coast international forward Bénie Traoré. The 23-year-old talent joins from Swiss Super League club FC Basel 1893, bringing a wealth of experience and a proven goal-scoring ability to the MLS side.

What makes Traoré's signing particularly intriguing is his versatility and pace. With 50 goals and 25 assists in 162 professional matches, he has demonstrated a knack for finding the back of the net. His time in Sweden with Häcken, England with Sheffield United, and France with Nantes showcases his adaptability to different leagues and playing styles. This versatility is a valuable asset for any team, especially in the fast-paced nature of modern soccer.

The acquisition of Traoré is a strategic move for NYCFC, as they look to strengthen their offensive capabilities. With the opening of their new soccer-specific stadium, Etihad Park, in the 2027-28 season, the club aims to compete at the highest level. Traoré's ability to contribute both offensively and defensively, as evidenced by his 7 caps for Ivory Coast, makes him a well-rounded addition to the team.

The club's sporting director, Todd Dunivant, expressed his excitement about the signing, highlighting Traoré's pace, versatility, and goal-scoring prowess. Dunivant also emphasized the player's impact beyond the field, praising his infectious personality and team-first mentality. This holistic approach to player acquisition is a testament to NYCFC's commitment to building a strong and cohesive team culture.

Traoré himself shared his enthusiasm for the move, citing the club's style of play, ambition, and belief in his abilities as key factors in his decision. He looks forward to contributing to the team's success and competing for trophies, a sentiment that resonates with the club's aspirations.

As NYCFC continues to build towards their new stadium, the addition of Traoré is a significant step in their journey. With his talent and potential, Traoré has the opportunity to become a cornerstone of the team's success, both on and off the field. The club's fans can anticipate a dynamic and exciting attacking presence, one that will undoubtedly contribute to the team's growth and development in the coming seasons.