Nysos: Smart Horse Wins Met Mile (2026)

Nysos, the champion horse, has once again proven his mettle in the prestigious Metropolitan Handicap, also known as the Met Mile. This race, a Breeders' Cup Challenge Series event, granted Nysos an automatic spot in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile, a race he won last year. But trainer Bob Baffert has his sights set on an even grander stage: the $7 million Breeders' Cup Classic, a 1 1/4-mile test. This ambitious plan raises an intriguing question: can Nysos, a 5-year-old son of Nyquist, dominate the longer distance? The answer may lie in his recent performance and the strategic choices made by his team.

Nysos' victory in the Met Mile was a testament to his talent and the skill of jockey Flavien Prat. Despite a brief setback during the race, Prat's decision to move Nysos to the outside paid off, showcasing his understanding of the horse's capabilities. This performance, coupled with his previous second-place finish in the Saudi Cup, cements Nysos as a force to be reckoned with in the racing world.

The horse's success has not gone unnoticed by his owners, Susan and Charlie Chu of Baoma. They purchased Nysos for $550,000 at the 2023 Ocala Breeders' Sales Spring Sale, and their faith in him has been rewarded. The Chus, along with Coolmore-affiliated owners Susan Magnier, Michael Tabor, and Derrick Smith, now have a stake in Nysos' future, with plans for him to become a stallion at Ashford Stud. This partnership highlights the horse's potential to become a breeding icon, much like his sire, Nyquist.

The Met Mile victory also carries symbolic weight, as it marks the second time the Chus have witnessed a grade 1 victory at Saratoga. Susan Chub, a dedicated supporter, brought a group of family members to cheer Nysos on, hoping for a win. Her presence underscores the emotional connection between owners and their horses, adding a layer of human emotion to the thrilling world of horse racing.

As Nysos continues his racing career, the question of his future remains. Will he pursue the shorter Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile or aim for the longer Breeders' Cup Classic? The answer may depend on his performance in the Pacific Classic Stakes, a 1 1/4-mile race at Del Mar, which could serve as a crucial stepping stone. The horse's ability to adapt to different distances will be a key factor in determining his future success and the fulfillment of Baffert's ambitious plans.

In the end, Nysos' victory in the Met Mile is a testament to his talent, the strategic choices of his team, and the emotional investment of his owners. As he continues to race, his legacy as a champion and a potential breeding icon will be further solidified, leaving a lasting impact on the world of horse racing.