NYT Connections Sports Edition #647: Tips and Tricks to Solve the Puzzle (2026)

The New York Times' Connections: Sports Edition is a fun and challenging word game that tests your knowledge of sports. It's a spin-off of the popular Connections game, which is designed to find common threads between words. This edition is a collaboration with The Athletic, a sports coverage platform, and it's available on both web browsers and mobile devices. The game requires players to group four words that share something in common, and it's a great way to test your sports knowledge and vocabulary.

The puzzle features 16 words, split into four categories. These categories can range from book titles, software, country names, and more. The goal is to find the one correct answer that connects all four words. If a player gets all four words in a set correct, those words are removed from the board. Players can make up to four mistakes before the game ends. The board can be rearranged and shuffled to make spotting connections easier, and each group is color-coded with yellow being the easiest, followed by green, blue, and purple.

Today's Connections: Sports Edition #647 categories are as follows:

Yellow: Found on the Green (BALL MARKER, FLAGSTICK, HOLE, PUTTER)

Green: Parts of a NASCAR Team (CREW CHIEF, DRIVER, PIT CREW, SPOTTER)

Blue: Mets Managers (HODGES, MANUEL, SHOWALTER, VALENTINE)

Purple: Teams in Columbus (BLUE JACKETS, BUCKEYES, CLIPPERS, CREW)

If you're struggling to solve the puzzle, don't worry! It's designed to be challenging, and there will be new sports Connections for you to test your brain with tomorrow. You can also check out Mashable's games hub for other puzzles like Mahjong, Sudoku, and free crossword.

In my opinion, Connections: Sports Edition is a great way to test your sports knowledge and vocabulary. It's a fun and engaging game that's perfect for sports fans. What makes this particularly fascinating is the variety of categories and the challenge of finding the one correct answer. From my perspective, it's a great addition to the Connections franchise and a must-play for sports enthusiasts.