NZ vs Iran World Cup 2026: More Than Just Football | LA Match Preview & Political Tensions (2026)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be a dramatic affair, with New Zealand and Iran's match in Los Angeles taking center stage for all the wrong reasons. The fixture has been shrouded in uncertainty since the US and Israel's attack on Iran in February, raising questions about the Islamic Republic's willingness to travel to the home of its attacker and the US's readiness to host Team Melli. As the game approaches, the potential for protests by the large Iranian population in 'Tehrangeles' and acts of defiance by players adds a layer of complexity to this already charged situation.

New Zealand, who also face Egypt and Belgium in their group, find themselves in an unusual position, with their coach, Darren Bazeley, uncertain about their opposition. The All Whites have been preparing as if they are playing Iran, but the possibility of a last-minute change looms. Iran has requested a switch to a different country, which could see New Zealand playing in Mexico before their final two group games in Vancouver. FIFA has not yet agreed to this request, but has given the go-ahead for Iran to switch their training camp from Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico.

The state of Iran's football team is a cause for concern. With no domestic league action since the war began, the players have only played two games behind closed doors in March, a 2-1 loss to Nigeria and a 5-0 victory over Costa Rica. The players sang the national anthem with varying degrees of enthusiasm, indicating the pressure they are under. The absence of a competitive game for months and the physicality of Iranian players, who always play direct, could pose a challenge for New Zealand.

According to Jahanyar Mohebbi, a former assistant at Persian Gulf Pro League team Foolad FC, Iran's coach, Amir Ghalenoei, and his staff will not make significant changes, and the team will not be a surprise. New Zealand will face a low-block formation and will try to get behind them on the counterattack. Mohebbi suggests that New Zealand's players in Europe at a high level could put Iran under pressure, and the intensity and pressing could lead to struggles for the Iranian team.

The political tensions surrounding the team are also a factor. Sardar Azmoun, a key player, was left out of the squad after posting social media messages that did not go down well in Tehran. Other team members have been pushing for his inclusion, but as things stand, Azmoun remains on the outer. This adds to the chaos, as Mohebbi points out, with many things not under the control of the coaching staff.

Despite the challenges, the match in Los Angeles will be an unforgettable occasion for New Zealand, who will share the global spotlight. The outcome of the game may not be as important as the circumstances surrounding it, but the All Whites will be eager to make their mark on the tournament and provide a memorable performance.