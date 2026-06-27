Obi Slams Tinubu Over Rising Debt, Says N200tn Borrowed Without Accountability (2026)

Nigeria's Debt Dilemma: A Critical Analysis

The recent criticism leveled by Peter Obi, a prominent presidential candidate, against President Bola Tinubu's administration has sparked a heated debate. Obi's concerns revolve around the alarming rise in Nigeria's public debt, which he attributes to what he calls "imprudent governance."

The Debt Crisis Unveiled

In a scathing statement, Obi highlighted the staggering increase in Nigeria's total debt, which now stands at a whopping N200 trillion. This figure, he argues, is a direct result of the current administration's reckless borrowing practices. To put this into perspective, the debt has surged by over N100 trillion in just three years, a stark contrast to the N49 trillion accumulated during the previous eight-year tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

A Lack of Accountability

Obi's criticism extends beyond the sheer magnitude of the debt. He emphasizes the absence of accountability and transparency in the management of these borrowed funds. The government's borrowing spree, he claims, has left millions of Nigerians grappling with the consequences of unsustainable debt, further exacerbated by a lack of oversight and explanation.

Overshooting Borrowing Targets

Citing official figures, Obi revealed that the government borrowed a staggering N11.89 trillion in the first three quarters of 2025, surpassing its planned borrowing target by a significant N1.54 trillion. This overshoot, in a responsible and accountable government, would warrant rigorous scrutiny and explanations from relevant authorities. However, under the current administration, such transparency seems to be lacking.

Capital Expenditure Gap

Obi further delved into the allocation of these borrowed funds, revealing that only N3.10 trillion was earmarked for capital expenditure during the January-September 2025 period. This represents a mere 17.66% of the N17.58 trillion budgeted for capital projects, leaving a substantial funding gap of N14.48 trillion. The question on everyone's mind, according to Obi, is where the remaining funds went and how they were utilized.

The Missing Balance

Obi expressed his concern over the lack of clarity regarding the utilization of the balance of the borrowed funds. He questioned whether it was spent on recurrent expenses, entertainment at Aso Rock, or even diverted to political campaign funds. This lack of transparency, he argued, is a disservice to the Nigerian people, who deserve to know how their economy and resources are being managed.

The Impact of Tinubu's Reforms

Nigeria's debt pressures have intensified since the Tinubu administration's major reforms, which included the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of the foreign exchange market. While these moves aimed to correct fiscal distortions, they have had unintended consequences, such as immediate inflation spikes, naira volatility, and increased living costs. The local-currency burden of debt servicing has also risen, adding to the country's economic challenges.

Debt vs. Growth: A Trap?

The debate surrounding Nigeria's debt situation is a complex one. While supporters of the government argue that borrowings support critical infrastructure, critics like Obi warn of a potential "debt without growth" trap. The question remains: Can Nigeria's economy sustain this level of borrowing, and what are the long-term implications for its citizens?

A Call for Action

In my opinion, Obi's criticism serves as a wake-up call for the Nigerian government. It highlights the urgent need for fiscal responsibility, transparency, and accountability. The country's economic future depends on prudent governance and a commitment to addressing the root causes of its mounting debt pressures. Only then can Nigeria hope to navigate these challenging times and secure a sustainable path forward.